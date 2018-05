PIX: Katrina, Rani, Farah, Shilpa... at Sonam's mehendi ceremony

Last updated on: May 07, 2018 20:31 IST

Bollywood looks stunning at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor looked like a dream at her mehendi ceremony on May 7.

Her outfit, styled by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, was among the many designers on display at the venue.

From Manish Malhotra to Kunal Rawal, designers showcased their best work, draped beautifully on Bollywood's stunning stars.

Here's a look at Sonam's family and friends, as they arrived at the venue.

Katrina Kaif.

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning.

Isabelle, Katrina's sister.

Karan Johar.

Designer Kunal Rawal with Mohit Marwah, Sonam's cousin.

Rani Mukerji.

Arjun Kapoor...

... and his sister Anshula Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam's daddy.

The gorgeous Kapoor sisters: Janhvi and Khushi.

Harshvardhan Kapoor escorts Boney Kapoor, Sonam's bade chachu.

The suave groom, Anand Ahuja arrives.

Farah Khan limps along with her triplets, Czar, Anya and Diva.

Sonam's buddies, designers Masaba Gupta and Pernia Qureshi.

Mohit Marwah with his wife, stylist Antara Motiwala.

Siddhant Kapoor.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam's chotte chachu.

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, who directed Sonam in Delhi 6, arrives with his wife P S Bharathi.

Swara Bhaskar, Sonam's co-star in many films, including their upcoming release, Veere Di Wedding, shows off her mehendi.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nikkhil Advani with wife Suparna Gupta.

David Dhawan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar