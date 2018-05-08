PIX: Aamir-Kiran-Junaid at Sonam's wedding

Last updated on: May 08, 2018 14:47 IST

Bollywood looks grand at Sonam's shaadi.

Sonam Kapoor makes a beautiful bride, and Bollywood made sure to see it first hand.

It seemed *everyone* was invited to the grand shaadi, held at Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's residence in Bandstand, Bandra, north west Mumbai.

A look at the arrivals at the morning wedding.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their little baby, Taimur Ali Khan, come colour coordinated.

Kareena and Sonam seemed to hit it off really well while shooting for their upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding.

Karisma Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji.

Ranveer Singh.

Aamir Khan arrives with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid.

Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan.

The father of the bride, Anil Kapoor.

Sonam's brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor arrives with his gorgeous daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Amar Singh joins them.

Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep.

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun's sister Anshula was among the first to arrive.

Mohit Marwah.

The bridegroom, Anand Ahuja.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a part of Anil Kapoor's upcoming film, Race 3.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has a special connection with the Kapoor siblings. He had directed Sonam in Delhi 6, and Harshvardhan in his debut film, Mirziya.

Mehra arrives with his wife, PS Bharathi.

Swara Bhaskar has worked with Sonam in films like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the upcoming Veere Di Wedding.

One of the most fashionable men in Bollywood, Karan Johar probably has one of the best wardrobes in the country!

Sonam's BFF Masaba with her husband Madhu Mantena.

Sanjay Kapoor's children, Jahaan and Shanaya.

Siddhant Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik shares a close bond with the Kapoors.

He arrives with wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

Javed Akhtar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar