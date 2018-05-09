Couple cool: Sonam and Anand at their reception

Last updated on: May 09, 2018 11:38 IST

How adorable are the newlyweds!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are setting a new trend.

At their wedding reception -- at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai, on Tuesday night -- the newly weds showed up in the most comfortable outfits any couple would want to wear on their big day.

Sonam wore a combination of grey, white and gold and teamed it with heavy neck pieces.

She let her straight hair loose, wore bright red lipstick and looked gorgeous.

Anand wore a black bandhgala and teamed it with white and grey sneakers. Now how cool and comforting is that?!

Mr and Mrs Kapoor-Ahuja from the reception night:

How cool are these two!

There they pose for the cameras.

Find someone who looks at you the way Anand looks at Sonam.

Aww... look at her blush!

Another picture of the couple.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar