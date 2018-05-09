PIX: Salman, SRK sing at Sonam-Anand reception

Last updated on: May 09, 2018 15:54 IST

All the action from the grand night.

What happens when movie stars party?

There's a lot of singing, a lot of dancing, a lot of performing and some awkward moments too.

After the mehendi and the wedding ceremonies, Sonam and Anand's reception at The Leela ended on an appropriate high.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddarth Bharwani/Instagram

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sing Ye Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai from Karan Arjun.

The centre of their attention is Sunita Kapoor, the mother of the bride.

Even as the superstars sang with considerable emotion, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh couldn't contain their laughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty shares this picture with Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Athiya Shetty writing, 'The #picofthenight was #Buntsangha (the #mangaloreans will get this one!) all the Bunt clan @athiyashetty @suniel.shetty #aishwaryarai stood together while (pic courtesy) @rajkundra9 and @bachchan stood behind the camera ha ha ha #hailbunts #mangalorean #pride #clan #instagood #together'

WATCH SRK, Salman, Anil, Sonam and Varun groove to songs like Aaj Ki Party, Tan Tana Tan, Janam Samjha Karo, Laila....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj Kundra/Instagram

'What a selfie by @ranveersingh his energy is contagious! P.S my son #Viaan has got #khalibali on repeat! #Dancing his heart out! #sonamkishaadi #reception #bollywood #friends,' writes Raj Kundra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora Ladak/Instagram

Sisters Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Ladak with Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram

With Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhanth Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Kapoor notes, 'At a wedding, we are either the best men or the best looking men.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Panday/Instagram

Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Jahaan Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's son, with Sallu Uncle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Arbaaz Khan with Sanjay Kapoor and Harshvardhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez with Rani Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jackie pouts with Sonam and Varun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for Rhea Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

When Gallan Goodiyaan plays, you have to dance no matter what, like Ranveer Singh does.

Can you spot Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram.

Powerhouse performers: Ranveer, SRK and Anil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

The newlyweds join them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Ranveer and Homi Adajania choose a pose...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Anaita Shroff Adajania joins them for a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Arpita Khan Sharma and Varun's selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Bebo poses for a selfie with her Veere Di Wedding Producer Rhea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has an eye on the sweets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Boney Kapoor and Kaykasshan Patel's boomerang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish with Janhvi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simone Khambatta/Instagram

Karan Johar performs on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye and Shava Shava.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

KJo with Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Bharwani/Instagram

It's cake time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simone Khambatta/Instagram

Chacha-bhatija dance to Tune Mari Entriyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simone Khambatta/Instagram

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji with Simone Khambatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

KJo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

KJo with Ekta Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harshvardhan's text with the picture does the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan with Varun and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Abhishek and Aishwarya with K Jo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Next, a selfie with SRK and Gauri Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikha Talsania/Instagram.

Veere Di Wedding actress Shikha Talsania shares this picture with Shah Rukh and writes, 'Got love from the legend and we spoke only about you dad @tikutalsania. Thank you so much sir @iamsrk for the love and encouragement'.