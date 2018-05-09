PIX: Salman, SRK sing at Sonam-Anand reception

All the action from the grand night.
What happens when movie stars party?
There's a lot of singing, a lot of dancing, a lot of performing and some awkward moments too.
After the mehendi and the wedding ceremonies, Sonam and Anand's reception at The Leela ended on an appropriate high.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sing Ye Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai from Karan Arjun.
The centre of their attention is Sunita Kapoor, the mother of the bride.
Even as the superstars sang with considerable emotion, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh couldn't contain their laughter.
Shilpa Shetty shares this picture with Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Athiya Shetty writing, 'The #picofthenight was #Buntsangha (the #mangaloreans will get this one!) all the Bunt clan @athiyashetty @suniel.shetty #aishwaryarai stood together while (pic courtesy) @rajkundra9 and @bachchan stood behind the camera ha ha ha #hailbunts #mangalorean #pride #clan #instagood #together'
WATCH SRK, Salman, Anil, Sonam and Varun groove to songs like Aaj Ki Party, Tan Tana Tan, Janam Samjha Karo, Laila....
'What a selfie by @ranveersingh his energy is contagious! P.S my son #Viaan has got #khalibali on repeat! #Dancing his heart out! #sonamkishaadi #reception #bollywood #friends,' writes Raj Kundra.
Sisters Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Ladak with Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
With Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhanth Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Kapoor notes, 'At a wedding, we are either the best men or the best looking men.'
Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan.
Jahaan Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's son, with Sallu Uncle.
Arbaaz Khan with Sanjay Kapoor and Harshvardhan.
Jacqueline Fernandez with Rani Mukerji.
Jackie pouts with Sonam and Varun.
Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for Rhea Kapoor.
When Gallan Goodiyaan plays, you have to dance no matter what, like Ranveer Singh does.
Can you spot Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash?
Powerhouse performers: Ranveer, SRK and Anil.
The newlyweds join them.
Ranveer and Homi Adajania choose a pose...
Anaita Shroff Adajania joins them for a selfie.
Arpita Khan Sharma and Varun's selfie.
Bebo poses for a selfie with her Veere Di Wedding Producer Rhea.
Arjun Kapoor has an eye on the sweets.
Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Boney Kapoor and Kaykasshan Patel's boomerang.
Manish with Janhvi.
Karan Johar performs on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye and Shava Shava.
KJo with Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
It's cake time.
Chacha-bhatija dance to Tune Mari Entriyan.
Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji with Simone Khambatta.
KJo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
KJo with Ekta Kapoor.
Harshvardhan's text with the picture does the talking.
Karan with Varun and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Abhishek and Aishwarya with K Jo.
Next, a selfie with SRK and Gauri Khan.
Veere Di Wedding actress Shikha Talsania shares this picture with Shah Rukh and writes, 'Got love from the legend and we spoke only about you dad @tikutalsania. Thank you so much sir @iamsrk for the love and encouragement'.
