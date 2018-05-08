Meet Mr and Mrs Ahuja!

Congratulations, Sonam and Anand!
Yes, it's done!
Sonam Kapoor got married to long-time beau and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony on Tuesday, May 8.
The wedding was held as per Sikh tradition, and took place at Sonam's maternal aunt, Kavita Singh's beautiful bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra, north west Mumbai. The ceremony started around 12:30 pm and ended an hour later.
The reception will be held at The Leela hotel this evening.
Here's wishing Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and Anand Ahuja a lifetime of happiness!
this
Comment
article