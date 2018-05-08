Meet Mr and Mrs Ahuja!

Last updated on: May 08, 2018 15:02 IST

Congratulations, Sonam and Anand!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Yes, it's done!

Sonam Kapoor got married to long-time beau and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony on Tuesday, May 8.

The wedding was held as per Sikh tradition, and took place at Sonam's maternal aunt, Kavita Singh's beautiful bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra, north west Mumbai. The ceremony started around 12:30 pm and ended an hour later.

The reception will be held at The Leela hotel this evening.

Here's wishing Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and Anand Ahuja a lifetime of happiness!