PIX: Nimrat, Sanya, Vicky... watch High Jack

Last updated on: May 18, 2018 17:06 IST

Indie stars flock to see High Jack.

An attractive group of Indie actors attended a screening of Akarsh Khurana's film starring Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall on Thursday night.

 

Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar.

 

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Shikha Talsania.

 

Shweta Tripathi.

 

Sanya Malhotra.

 

Mithila Palkar will be seen in Karwaan along with Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan.

 

Sonnalli Seygall plays the lead in High Jack.

 

High Jack star Sumeet Vyas with his dad B M Vyas and mum Sudha Vyas.

 

Producer Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Mantra, who plays the genie in the stage production Aladdin, is in High Jack too.

 

Taaruk Raina plays Aladdin.

 

Vicky Kaushal's Raazi is a big hit.

 

Shishir Sharma, who played Vicky's father in Raazi, with his wife Lata Sharma.

 

Gulshan Devaiah with wife Kalliroi Tziafeta.

 

Manav Kaul.

 

Siddhant Kapoor.

 

Television actor Karan Tacker,

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

