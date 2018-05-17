Cannes 2018: Which Sonam look is your favourite?

May 17, 2018 09:06 IST

A good mix of formal, casual and chic...

Her Cannes 2018 choices are reasons why over-awed Bollywood hails Sonam Kapoor as The Fashionista.

Sonam, as most of India knows, wed the very cool Anand Ahuja a couple of days before she took off for Cannes.

For her first red carpet look at Cannes this year, Sonam went traditional.

For her second outing, Sonam wore a beige and yellow gown.

Besides those two avatars, Sonam was spotted in four other gorgeous outfits.

For a photo shoot, Sonam choose a candy-striped shirt style dress, which was part of New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead's Autumn Winter 2018 collection.

She teamed it with Sophia Webster block heels and Bottega Veneta shades.

For all her looks, Sonam was styled by her much adored sister Rhea Kapoor and Deep Kailey, who were assisted by Chandini Whabi and Lydie Harrison.

Sonam's make-up was done by Namrata Soni, her hair by Stephane Lancien.

For L Óreal's cinema and beauty video, Sonam went casual in a white balloon sleeves shirt and blue denims, a combination that never fails to work.

The outfit was created by Simone Rocha and Bhane, which incidentally is founded by Anand Ahuja.

She completed her look with a bun, plum lips and gold hoops.

For the dinner for NGO Positive Planet with Jacques Attali, Sonam opted for a Delpozo floral dress.

She paired it with Charlotte Olympia heels, De Grisogono earrings and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

She wore red on the lips and let her hair open.

That's how Sonam said hello to Cannes.

She wore a Mother of Pearl white and black polka dot dress from their spring/summer 2018 collection.

She carried a Bottega Veneta bag.

The Chloe boots and Victoria Beckham shades completed her look.