Remembering Ayrton Senna 30 Years On

May 02, 2024

F1 fans remember Formula One legend Ayrton Senna da Silva on his 30th death anniversary, May 1 2024.

The Brazilian racing ace has won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991.

Senna lost his life during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix which was held on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, Italy.

His car Jordan 194 rammed against a concrete wall while performing the seventh lap at the speed of 307 km/h.

Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger died the previous day, April 30, 1994, in a crash during the qualifying rounds of the event.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil

IMAGE: Thierry Santos cries during a visit to the racing driver's grave in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

IMAGE: Ayrton Senna fans at Senna's grave. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

IMAGE: Celsom Gomes shows his helmet tattoo during a visit to Senna's grave. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

IMAGE: Julio Marcos da Costa touches Senna's grave, in Sao Paulo, April 30, 2024. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows a mural painted by Kobra in 2015 depicting Ayrton Senna in Sao Paulo. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

At Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

IMAGE: Tributes to Senna at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: A message on a Brazilian flag in tribute to Senna. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Messages in tribute to Senna on a helmet. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Tributes on a monument to Ayrton Senna. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: A fan displays his tattoo in tribute to Senna. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Fans walk past images of Ayrton Senna. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: A tribute to Ayrton Senna. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Senna fans walk on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit track. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Senna fans at the point of the crash that killed the ace. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali with Formula Two driver Andrea Kimi Antonel on the 30th Anniversary of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna's deaths. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

