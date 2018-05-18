rediff.com

Varun spotted with two superheroes

Last updated on: May 18, 2018 12:07 IST

...ek desi, doosra videshi...

Varun Dhawan hosted a screening of Deadpool 2 on Thursday night.

His brother Rohit Dhawan and some of Varun's friends attended the screening.

The superhero was present too. No, it wasn't Ryan Reynolds.

Another superhero was present. Who was it?

Clue: He is an Indian superhero and the film releases on June 1.

 

Varun Dhawan meets Bhavesh Joshi and Deadpool.

 

That's Harshvardhan Kapoor, who plays Bhavesh Joshi.

 

Varun turns photographer.

 

Kunal Kemmu and Deadpool set their targets.

 

The guys strike the ninja chacha pose.

 

Kapil Chopra and Rohit Dhawan.

That's Natasha Dalal, Varun's girlfriend, behind Kapil.

 

Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director.

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

