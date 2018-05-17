Alia, Vicky, Meghna... celebrate Raazi's success

May 17, 2018 15:35 IST

Father and daughter... mother and daughter... an emotional time for team Raazi.

Team Raazi has reasons to celebrate.

Meghna Gulzar's film has won critical acclaim and it's a hit too.

Director, actors and crew gathered to celebrate Raazi's success on Wednesday, May 16.

Alia, who was petrified to hold a gun while shooting Raazi, strikes a pose for the cameras.

Two thumbs up from Vicky Kaushal.

Shishir Sharma, who plays Vicky's father in the movie.

Soni Razdan, Alia's real and reel mother.

Amruta Khanvilkar, Vicky's sister-in-law in Raazi.

Rajit Kapur, who played Alia's father.

Jaideep Ahlawat trains Alia to be a spy.

Arif Zakaria, Vicky's trusted servant.

Director Meghna Gulzar with her proud father, Gulzarsaab.

The father and daughter got emotional at the event.

Karan Johar, one of Raazi's producers.

Alia Bhatt is thankful for all the love.

The beautiful mother and daughter.

We love the way Alia pampers her mommy.

Team Raazi: Left to right: Producer Apoorva Mehta, Karan, Meghna, Alia, Vicky, Shishir, Amruta, Soni, Gulzar, Jaideep, Rajit, Composer Shankar Mahadevan, Ashwath Bhatt, who plays Vicky's brother, Arif and composer Loy Mendonsa.

