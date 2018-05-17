Ash-Aaradhya at Cannes: Like mother, like daughter

May 17, 2018 12:11 IST

From oblivious infant to puzzled tot to fashionable imp, Aaradhya's Cannes evolution is no less fascinating than her mum's sartorial accomplishments, says Sukanya Verma.

From 2002, Aishwarya Rai (she added a Bachchan five years later) has been a regular fixture on the Cannes red carpet.

Marriage, motherhood, movie commitments, nothing comes in the way of her Cannes duties.

If anything, they've also become a part of this journey in some way or another.

Every single summer since Aaradhya was born, the mother-daughter duo takes off to the French Riviera.

Ash, the fashionista may have had her share of ups and downs, but mommy Ash is pure perfection.

Glimpses of their heartwarming and super stylish journey:

2012

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Seven months after delivery, Ash was out and about on work as usual. Only this time, she had company in baby Aaradhya who accompanied the new mom to France.

The actress walked the red carpet with the same élan as before refusing to get bogged down by the criticism of her post-pregnancy weight.

2013

The doting mom proudly shows off her little one from the hotel balcony in Cannes. And the photographers were only too happy to capture this heart melting moment.

2014

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Brand ambassador for beauty giant L'Oreal for many years, Ash scored a perfect 10 on 10 at Cannes.

Aaradhya was probably too young to understand, but wore her matching pink hoodie and Mary Janes rather adorably.

2015

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mom and her munchkin are all set for another round of a Cannes trip.

Photographs: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris India/Twitter

Aaradhya is no different from the kids who love to watch their mums gets ready.

Her awestruck reaction to Ash's glamour goddess is every bit of aww inducing.

2016

Aishwarya's celebrity power is lost on little Aaradhya as she continues to wonder why photographers keep following them wherever they go.

2017

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Gone are the days when Aaradhya would look awkwardly into the camera.

Ash's posing prowess seems to have rubbed off on her cutie as well prompting daddy Abhishek to joke, 'so that's where she gets it from.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris India/Twitter

Her Cannes ready enthusiasm isn't limited to the airport alone.

The Bachchan princess is completely on board with her mom's fairy tale appearance in an equally dreamy pink gown.

Photographs: ImageSmiths PR/Twitter

And the maa-beti's Cinderella love shows no signs of slowing down.

'I told her teacher that I'm going for a fancy dress party with Aaradhya. She gets to see me in all those princess gowns and we get to have fun around it,' Ash said in an interview.

2018

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

One can sense Aaradhya's eagerness and enthusiasm to fly off to her annual Cannes holiday in that delightful balloon dress.

Mommy Ash is only too happy to indulge.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

The 6-year-old charmer is emerging into quite a fashionista herself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

They even got to celebrate International Mother's Day in matching sparkly white gowns.