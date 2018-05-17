What were Shraddha, Sonali and Twinkle up to?

Last updated on: May 17, 2018 16:53 IST

What did Bollywood do on Wednesday?

It was an eventful day with Stree's wrap up party, the launch of Farah Ali Khan's monogram collection and the premiere of Book Club.

Shraddha Kapoor at the wrap party for her film Stree.

Stree also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Producer Dinesh Vijan with his sister.

Mira Rajput.

Varun Sharma.

Farah Ali Khan launched her monogram collection.

Sussanne Khan, Farah's younger sister, with her friend Anu Dewan.

Zayed Khan, Farah's brother, with wife Malaika.

Zarine Khan, Farah's mum, with daughter-in-law Malaika.

Laila Furniturewalla, Farah's cousin.

Dia Mirza.

Sameera Reddy.

Pooja Bedi.

Bhagyashree and Sheeba.

Elli Avram.

Anna Singh, Aarti Surendranath and Bhavana Pandey.

Kahkashan Patel.

Krishika Lulla.

Sonali Bendre, who loves reading, at the Book Club premiere.

Gayatri Oberoi.

Twinkle Khanna and Pinky Reddy join Gayatri and Sonali.

Television actress Meghna Gupta.

Kriti Kulhari.

Mansi Scott.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar