Kareena-Inaaya At A Birthday Party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan threw a birthday party for their sister Saba Pataudi on May 1.

While sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and nephew Ibrahim cheered Saba, the children -- Inaaya, Taimur and Jeh -- could not take their eyes off the cakes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Thank You Bebo and Bhai to make my birthday SO special. The company and cake were both truly divine. Here are few pictures .. more to follow. Feeling Blessed and Grateful to ALL my friends and family who were there,' Saba writes.

'Missed Sara n Kunal. Love my Munchkins....and siblings. Bhabs you're a gem! THANK YOU ALL.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Did the birthday decorations include that little hut?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sisterly love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim joins the siblings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaaya finally gets her cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saba with Bebo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Bhai Saif joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saba with nephews, Taimur and Jeh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

A kiss for maasi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

An adorable picture of Inaaya with Ibrahim and Saba.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kamal Sadanah arrives with more cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

No one can have enough cake!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Later, Inaaya celebrates Maharashtra Day.