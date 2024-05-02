Kareena-Inaaya At A Birthday Party

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan threw a birthday party for their sister Saba Pataudi on May 1.
While sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and nephew Ibrahim cheered Saba, the children -- Inaaya, Taimur and Jeh -- could not take their eyes off the cakes!
'Thank You Bebo and Bhai to make my birthday SO special. The company and cake were both truly divine. Here are few pictures .. more to follow. Feeling Blessed and Grateful to ALL my friends and family who were there,' Saba writes.
'Missed Sara n Kunal. Love my Munchkins....and siblings. Bhabs you're a gem! THANK YOU ALL.'
Did the birthday decorations include that little hut?
Sisterly love.
Ibrahim joins the siblings.
Inaaya finally gets her cake.
Saba with Bebo.
Bhai Saif joins in.
Saba with nephews, Taimur and Jeh.
A kiss for maasi.
An adorable picture of Inaaya with Ibrahim and Saba.
Kamal Sadanah arrives with more cake.
No one can have enough cake!
Later, Inaaya celebrates Maharashtra Day.