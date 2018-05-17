What did Irrfan tell Dulquer?

Last updated on: May 17, 2018 14:05 IST

It's related to the film the three of them are doing together, Karwaan.

After two months of silence on social media, Irrfan Khan, who is battling Neuroendocrine Tumour, tweeted the poster of his forthcoming film, Karwaan.

'Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala', he wrote.

Irrfan has wished both Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, who are making their debut in Bollywood in the film, which has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

South heartthrob Dulquer, who is enjoying the success of his latest release, Mahanati, replied, 'Thank you so much sir ! Couldn’t have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!'

Just like Dulquer, many fans of the much-loved star have showered him with their best wishes.

Rapper Baadshah wrote, 'So happy to see you back sir! Wishing you a speedyyyy recovery :)'

Karwaan is slated to release on August 10.