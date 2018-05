May 13, 2018 18:41 IST

Mahira Khan debuts in Cannes!

Mahira Khan -- Shah Rukh Khan's co-star from Raees -- makes her debut at Cannes.

Mahira represents L'Oreal just like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

She made her first appearance on Sunday with an outfit by Elan and jewelery by Zohra Rahman.

She wore a white halter-neck pant suit along with a kaftan in shades of blue, white and pink.

Mahira, as seen through the lens of Shakeel Bin Afzal,