When Narasimha Rao's Family Met Modi

Members of P V Narasimha Rao's family met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 to thank him for awarding a posthumous Bharat Ratna on the late prime minister.

IMAGE: P V Prabhakar Rao, Narasimha Rao's son, and Modi with the book The Architect Of India's Reforms. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Surabhi Vani Devi, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and Narasimha Rao's daughter, with Modi.

IMAGE: Members of Narasimha Rao's family present Modi with books.

IMAGE: Modi in a group photograph with the Narasimha Rao family.

