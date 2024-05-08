News
Rediff.com  » News » When Narasimha Rao's Family Met Modi

When Narasimha Rao's Family Met Modi

By REDIFF NEWS
May 08, 2024 13:43 IST
Members of P V Narasimha Rao's family met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 to thank him for awarding a posthumous Bharat Ratna on the late prime minister.

 

IMAGE: P V Prabhakar Rao, Narasimha Rao's son, and Modi with the book The Architect Of India's Reforms. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Surabhi Vani Devi, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and Narasimha Rao's daughter, with Modi.

 

IMAGE: Members of Narasimha Rao's family present Modi with books.

 

IMAGE: Modi in a group photograph with the Narasimha Rao family.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
