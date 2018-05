May 12, 2018 10:01 IST

Deepika signs off in style!

Deepika Padukone attended the screening of Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv) in Cannes on Friday, May 11.

Dee wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection.

She wore diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and shoes by Aquazzura.

Dee represented L'Oreal in Cannes and Friday night was her final appearance for 2018.