Rediff.com  » News » After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM says...

After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 08, 2024 13:34 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his government is not in trouble and is working strongly, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation in the state.

IMAGE: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini . Photograph: ANI Photo

MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

 

"The government is not in any trouble, it is working strongly," Saini told reporters in Sirsa when asked to comment on the withdrawal of support.

Saini was campaigning for BJP's Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Tanwar.

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
