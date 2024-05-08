People in east look Chinese, south like Africa: Sam Pitroda

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, whose comment last month about an inheritance tax in the United States sparked a massive controversy, has triggered a fresh row in his attempt to make a pitch for national unity.

IMAGE: Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress. Photograph: @sampitroda/X

Pitroda, in an interview to The Statesman, while reflecting upon the democracy in India said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."

He further added that the people of India respect different languages, religion, food and customs which varies from region to region. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit," he said.

Latching on Pitroda's comments, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress.

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Pitroda's remark as "Shameless".

"This is how Rahul Gandhi has been taught to divide up and see India by his tutor and mentor -Sam Pitroda," he said.

Taking on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!"

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the statement by Pitroda is no different from what Churchill had said about Indians.

"Congress has always been the OG-breaking India party. This commentary is no different from what Churchill had said about us. No wonder RG is the way he is after being mentored by him!" Surya said.

Earlier, Pitroda stoked a controversy while speaking about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these are issued that will need to be discussed.

"In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

After the comments snowballed into a controversy Pitroda sought to downplay the issue saying he had only cited inheritance tax in the US as an example.

"Who said 55 per cent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic? I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including congress," Pitroda said in his post on X.

However, the Congress officially distanced itself from Pitroda's comments saying that they did not reflect the view of the party at all times.