May 12, 2018 10:25 IST

Isn't she most charming on the Cannes red carpet?

Like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut attended the screening of Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv) in Cannes.

She wore a stylish silver catsuit by Nedret Taciroglu for her second red carpet appearance.

Hair and make up courtesy Brendon Degee. She was styled by Lorna McGeee.