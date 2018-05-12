Cannes 2018: Aishwarya turns 17!

Take a look at the Diva!
Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet, she makes her first appearance in a bright sequined Manish Arora outfit.
This is Aishwarya's 17th year as L'Oreal's brand ambassador at Cannes.
