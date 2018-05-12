rediff.com

Cannes 2018: Aishwarya turns 17!

May 12, 2018 17:43 IST

Take a look at the Diva!

Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet, she makes her first appearance in a bright sequined Manish Arora outfit.

This is Aishwarya's 17th year as L'Oreal's brand ambassador at Cannes.

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris India/Twitter

