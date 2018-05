May 11, 2018 18:31 IST

Kangana Ranaut made heads turn at Cannes when she walked out in a bra!

Her jacket, bra and trousers were designed by Trussardi, and her shoes were by Manolo Blahnik.

She was styled by Lorna McGee and hair and makeup were done by Brendon Degee.

Her necklace was by Alighieri Jewellery, and sunglasses by Poppy Lissiman.

