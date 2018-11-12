CoupleGoals: Deepika, Ranveer are so PERFECT together

Last updated on: November 12, 2018 15:10 IST

From colour-coordinating their looks to sharing common interests, take a look at the times they floored us with their off-screen chemistry.

Photograph: Abhijit Mhamunkar

Their first film together Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela released on November 15, 2013.

Five years later, the two are set to tie the knot on the same date.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have inspired major #couplegoals together and they continue to redefine it.

Keep scrolling to relive some of their most swoon-worthy off-screen moments.

Colour-coordinating their way through love! As they took off to Italy for their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer dazzled in white outfits. We're not sure if their looks were planned in advance, but they did look quite adorable. Rumour has it that the couple will colour-coordinate all their wedding looks. Cute nah? Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

They got fans swooning over how freakin' adorable they look together. Just when we thought that they couldn't get any cuter, this pic cropped up. Ranveer and Deepika holding hands leaving an Ambani party together. Their chemistry is intense, so it their love and affection for each other. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The couple that parties together, stays together! Ranveer and Deepika partying the night away with designer Manish Malhotra. 'I am bored when people say that they love his energy. The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man! Deepika told Filmfare in an interview. Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram