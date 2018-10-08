Who is this hottie with Ranveer Singh?

October 08, 2018 08:00 IST

Their latest cover together is so hot that it may raise a fire alarm.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh with Sara Sampaio. Photograph: Courtesy Vogue/Instagram

Ranveer Singh cozies up with Portuguese model Sara Sampaio for Vogue India's October 2018 cover.

While Sara looks drop-dead gorgeous in a blue skirt, paired with a bikini top and a matching jacket, Ranveer stuns in a flowing ensemble by the designer.

For those of you who don't know Sara, she's a Portuguese model who is famous for her appearances in Victoria Secret's annual lingerie show.

A Giorgio Armani beauty ambassador, she was the first Portuguese supermodel to appear in 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

As Vogue India celebrates its 11th anniversary, they chose to get Ranveer and Sara to grace their cover.

The duo, who make a sizzling pair together, are dressed in floral Sabyasachi separates.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share the cover, which has already been liked by over 6 lakh of his followers.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Greg Swales has shot the cover.