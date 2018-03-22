Meet the stylist who makes Deepika Padukone look amazing

Last updated on: March 22, 2018 15:24 IST

Shaleena Nathani just bagged the Stylist of the Year Award.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani with Deepika Padukone.

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Behind every well-dressed star is a celebrity stylist, who works tirelessly in putting together the actor's look.

In Deepika Padukone's case, the creative genius is Shaleena Nathani, who recently received the Elle Stylist of the Year Award.

Presenting some of the best styles she put together for Deepika.

Topping the list is the low-neck white Falguni and Shane Peacock custom gown that Deepika wore to the Hello Awards.

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

When Deepika Padukone went the traditional route and wowed in a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari.

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram



Who thought a simple black camisole paired with golden pants would look so good?

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

And after seeing this dress, we wanted to be clad in gold from head to toe :)

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

When Deepika looked ravishing in a Bibhu Mohapatra off-shoulder gown.

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Who can forget this look when Deepika was dressed in a Monisha Jaising thigh-high slit gown at the MTV EMAs?

Photograph: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images



Or this one when a sari was styled like a gown? Shaleena's look for Deepika for the GQ Fashion Nights.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

When Deepika wowed in a pantsuit.

Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

And finally we have this cover of Maxim India's Hot 100 edition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maxim India