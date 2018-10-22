The question everyone wants to ask Ranveer

October 22, 2018 12:48 IST

What will Ranveer wear to his shaadi, folks?!

Soon after news of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding appeared on social media, the Internet has been abuzz with sartorial speculation.

How will the sweethearts look on their big day in November?

While there is no doubt that Deepika will make a gorgeous bride -- whether she wears a kanjeevaram saree or a lehenga (our bets are on the former, given Dippi's Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin lineage) -- minds are whirring like a fleet of helicopters about what Ranveer will wear to the shaadi.

Given his bizarre fashion choices in recent months, our Bandra Boy could turn up in a lehenga paired by the top half of a tux.

Don't believe us?

Presenting 6 instances when Ranno almost turned up in a skirt.

Ranveer revealed his affection for skirts at the international film festival in Dubai. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF

He did the malhari dance in a kurta with pleated bottoms during the promotions for Bajirao Mastani. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nitasha Gaurav, left, and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitasha Gaurav, left, and Ranveer Singh/Instagram That's him playing it cool at another promotional event. We've lost count of the times Ranno has walked around in a skirt like he owned it.

Androgynous fashion? He's got it point on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitasha Gaurav/Instagram