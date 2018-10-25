Will Deepika-Ranveer get married at THIS gorgeous venue?

Last updated on: October 25, 2018 16:14 IST

The venue looks straight out of a fairy tale!

Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

It's official that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are tying the knot.

The couple announced their wedding dates through an Instagram post.

There has been a lot of contemplation about the wedding venue and according to a publication the couple have apparently chose Italy's Lake Como as their wedding destination.

Does the name ring a bell? Well! It was the same place where Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal in a star-studded event.

While the news is yet to be officially confirmed, we bring you a few stunning pics of the venue. Scroll down to take a look!

The perfect setting for a Bollywood-esque wedding! Photographs: Courtesy Villa d'Este - Lake Como/Instagram

Anyone who has ever believed in fairy tales would love to tie the knot here.

It is the most celebrated place on Earth right now!

Mama Mia! Imagine taking the wedding pics against this beautiful background.

This place lends itself to a star-studded affair. If the wedding does happen at this venue, it will be a larger-than-life affair.