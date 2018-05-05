IPL's Most Valuable Player musical chairs continues

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players in IPL 11, after Week 4.
IMAGE: With 375 runs to his name, Rishabh Pant is the batting mainstay of the Delhi Daredevils this season, having scored three half-centuries and two near-fifty contributions. Photograph: BCCI
It was Andre Russell after Week 1, Shane Watson after Week 2, and A B de Villiers after Week 3.
Week 4, the MVP in IPL 11 is Rishabh Pant.
He's up there because he has scored 375 runs at a blazing strike rate of 180.
And being a wicket-keeper, he also earned more points for catches and stumpings.
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.
All the prolific batsmen are up there: Shane Watson (Rank 2, MVPI 460), Ambati Rayadu (4, 447), K L Rahul (6, 384) and Virat Kohli (8, 378).
It is a special joy to see the amazing warrior Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3, 451) up there after a few less productive IPL years.
And all-rounders -- with two avenues to contribute -- are often a fixture in the top 10.
There's Sunil Narine (5, 412) and there's Krunal Pandya (8, 375) after the amazing ease with which he took the Mumbai Indians to victory on Friday night.
Best performing players so far at IPL 11
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Run
|Top Score
|4's
|6's
|Str Rate
|W
|Eco
|M
|MVPI
|1
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|375
|85
|40
|20
|180.3
|0
|-
|9
|519
|2
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|317
|106
|24
|21
|163.4
|6
|9.1
|9
|460
|3
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|329
|79
|18
|24
|169.6
|0
|-
|9
|451
|4
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|391
|82
|36
|20
|153.9
|0
|-
|9
|447
|5
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|193
|50
|18
|14
|169.3
|10
|7.5
|9
|412
|6
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|292
|60
|35
|14
|165
|0
|-
|8
|384
|7
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|349
|92
|31
|12
|138.5
|0
|-
|8
|378
|8
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|167
|41
|19
|6
|150.5
|8
|7.2
|9
|375
|9
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|280
|90
|16
|23
|184.2
|0
|-
|6
|373
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|DD
|IND
|307
|93
|20
|19
|154.3
|0
|-
|9
|373
|11
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|340
|72
|38
|10
|129.3
|0
|-
|9
|365
|12
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|322
|84
|28
|11
|133.1
|0
|-
|8
|364
|13
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|280
|45
|27
|8
|148.9
|0
|-
|9
|349
|14
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|302
|104
|20
|25
|154.1
|0
|-
|5
|343
|15
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|207
|88
|8
|23
|202.9
|5
|11
|9
|326
|16
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|134
|50
|11
|5
|119.6
|12
|9.1
|8
|317
|17
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|282
|92
|17
|13
|145.4
|0
|-
|8
|309
|18
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|123
|28
|10
|4
|119.4
|8
|7.2
|8
|271
|19
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|236
|75
|26
|7
|135.6
|0
|-
|8
|268
|20
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|220
|94
|21
|11
|145.7
|0
|-
|9
|267
|21
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|188
|59
|16
|8
|135.3
|4
|6.9
|8
|266
|22
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|187
|67
|11
|11
|154.5
|0
|-
|8
|261
|23
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|260
|74
|30
|9
|134
|0
|-
|9
|261
|24
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|204
|47
|15
|10
|161.9
|0
|-
|8
|248
|25
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|225
|65
|25
|4
|130.1
|0
|-
|8
|239
|26
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|209
|50
|18
|6
|132.3
|0
|-
|8
|235
|27
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|201
|53
|20
|8
|124.1
|0
|-
|8
|234
|28
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|131
|47
|9
|9
|156
|5
|8.6
|8
|232
|29
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|176
|58
|15
|9
|138.6
|0
|-
|9
|229
|30
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|205
|48
|19
|13
|141.4
|0
|-
|9
|225
|31
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|118
|68
|8
|9
|196.7
|7
|10
|9
|225
|32
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|24
|17
|1
|2
|141.2
|10
|7.3
|8
|221
|33
|JaspritBumrah
|MI
|IND
|10
|6
|1
|0
|100
|10
|6.8
|9
|220
|34
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|204
|65
|17
|13
|131.6
|0
|-
|8
|217
|35
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|11
|6
|1
|0
|122.2
|12
|7.9
|9
|212
|36
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|10
|10
|2
|0
|142.9
|9
|6.9
|8
|210
|37
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15.4
|11
|6.9
|8
|204
|38
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|9.1
|9
|204
|39
|GowthamKrishnappa
|RR
|IND
|74
|33
|7
|4
|217.6
|5
|8.1
|8
|201
|40
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|2
|1
|0
|0
|40
|11
|8.3
|8
|191
|41
|Andrew Tye
|KXI
|AUS
|17
|7
|1
|0
|77.3
|10
|7.9
|8
|184
|42
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|152
|78
|26
|1
|136.9
|0
|-
|7
|180
|43
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|57
|33
|3
|2
|126.7
|5
|7.7
|8
|175
|44
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|IND
|147
|45
|11
|7
|126.7
|1
|7
|8
|173
|45
|Prithvi Shaw
|DD
|IND
|140
|62
|17
|6
|166.7
|0
|-
|4
|172
|46
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|158
|57
|11
|2
|112.9
|0
|-
|8
|158
|47
|Rahul Tewatia
|DD
|IND
|50
|24
|5
|1
|116.3
|6
|7.9
|8
|155
|48
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.4
|4
|146
|49
|Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|IND
|7
|7
|1
|0
|116.7
|8
|8
|9
|146
|50
|MitchellMcClenaghan
|MI
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|8.5
|7
|143
The MVPI table contains an incredible amount of information, and offers a lot of insight if you have some curiosity and patience.
For instance, how are foreigners faring this year?
Australia in the top 50: Shane Watson ( Rank 3), Chris Lynn (23), Glen Maxwell (28 ). Andrew Tye (41). Remember: no Warner, no Smith.
England in the top 50: Jos Buttler (22). Ben Stokes with an MVPI of 139 is outside the top 50.
The West Indies in the top 50: Sunil Narine (5), Chris Gayle (14), Andre Russell (15)
South Africa in the top 50: A B de Villiers (9), Quinton de Kock (27)
New Zealand in the top 50: Kane Williamson (12), Tent Boult (38), Mitchell McClenaghan (50).
We mustn't forget Shakib Al Hasan (18) from Bangladesh and Arshad Khan (32) and Mujibur ur Rehman (36) from Afghanistan.
The IPL has learned to live without players from Pakistan, but where are the Sri Lankans?
All data in our analysis is updated after the 34th game on May 4, 2018.
this
Comment
article