IPL's Most Valuable Player musical chairs continues

May 05, 2018 17:38 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players in IPL 11, after Week 4.

IMAGE: With 375 runs to his name, Rishabh Pant is the batting mainstay of the Delhi Daredevils this season, having scored three half-centuries and two near-fifty contributions. Photograph: BCCI

It was Andre Russell after Week 1, Shane Watson after Week 2, and A B de Villiers after Week 3.

Week 4, the MVP in IPL 11 is Rishabh Pant.

He's up there because he has scored 375 runs at a blazing strike rate of 180.

And being a wicket-keeper, he also earned more points for catches and stumpings.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

All the prolific batsmen are up there: Shane Watson (Rank 2, MVPI 460), Ambati Rayadu (4, 447), K L Rahul (6, 384) and Virat Kohli (8, 378).

It is a special joy to see the amazing warrior Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3, 451) up there after a few less productive IPL years.

And all-rounders -- with two avenues to contribute -- are often a fixture in the top 10.

There's Sunil Narine (5, 412) and there's Krunal Pandya (8, 375) after the amazing ease with which he took the Mumbai Indians to victory on Friday night.

Best performing players so far at IPL 11

Rank Player's Name Team From Run Top Score 4's 6's Str Rate W Eco M MVPI 1 Rishabh Pant DD IND 375 85 40 20 180.3 0 - 9 519 2 Shane Watson CSK AUS 317 106 24 21 163.4 6 9.1 9 460 3 MS Dhoni CSK IND 329 79 18 24 169.6 0 - 9 451 4 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 391 82 36 20 153.9 0 - 9 447 5 Sunil Narine KKR WI 193 50 18 14 169.3 10 7.5 9 412 6 KL Rahul KXI IND 292 60 35 14 165 0 - 8 384 7 Virat Kohli RCB IND 349 92 31 12 138.5 0 - 8 378 8 Krunal Pandya MI IND 167 41 19 6 150.5 8 7.2 9 375 9 AB de Villiers RCB SA 280 90 16 23 184.2 0 - 6 373 10 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 307 93 20 19 154.3 0 - 9 373 11 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 340 72 38 10 129.3 0 - 9 365 12 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 322 84 28 11 133.1 0 - 8 364 13 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 280 45 27 8 148.9 0 - 9 349 14 Chris Gayle KXI WI 302 104 20 25 154.1 0 - 5 343 15 Andre Russell KKR WI 207 88 8 23 202.9 5 11 9 326 16 Hardik Pandya MI IND 134 50 11 5 119.6 12 9.1 8 317 17 Sanju Samson RR IND 282 92 17 13 145.4 0 - 8 309 18 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 123 28 10 4 119.4 8 7.2 8 271 19 Suresh Raina CSK IND 236 75 26 7 135.6 0 - 8 268 20 Rohit Sharma MI IND 220 94 21 11 145.7 0 - 9 267 21 Nitish Rana KKR IND 188 59 16 8 135.3 4 6.9 8 266 22 Jos Buttler RR ENG 187 67 11 11 154.5 0 - 8 261 23 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 260 74 30 9 134 0 - 9 261 24 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 204 47 15 10 161.9 0 - 8 248 25 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 225 65 25 4 130.1 0 - 8 239 26 Karun Nair KXI IND 209 50 18 6 132.3 0 - 8 235 27 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 201 53 20 8 124.1 0 - 8 234 28 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 131 47 9 9 156 5 8.6 8 232 29 Ishan Kishan MI IND 176 58 15 9 138.6 0 - 9 229 30 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 205 48 19 13 141.4 0 - 9 225 31 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 118 68 8 9 196.7 7 10 9 225 32 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 24 17 1 2 141.2 10 7.3 8 221 33 JaspritBumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 100 10 6.8 9 220 34 Evin Lewis MI WI 204 65 17 13 131.6 0 - 8 217 35 Mayank Markande MI IND 11 6 1 0 122.2 12 7.9 9 212 36 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 9 6.9 8 210 37 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 2 2 0 0 15.4 11 6.9 8 204 38 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 13 9.1 9 204 39 GowthamKrishnappa RR IND 74 33 7 4 217.6 5 8.1 8 201 40 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 2 1 0 0 40 11 8.3 8 191 41 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 17 7 1 0 77.3 10 7.9 8 184 42 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 152 78 26 1 136.9 0 - 7 180 43 R Ashwin KXI IND 57 33 3 2 126.7 5 7.7 8 175 44 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 147 45 11 7 126.7 1 7 8 173 45 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 140 62 17 6 166.7 0 - 4 172 46 Manish Pandey SRH IND 158 57 11 2 112.9 0 - 8 158 47 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 50 24 5 1 116.3 6 7.9 8 155 48 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.4 4 146 49 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 7 7 1 0 116.7 8 8 9 146 50 MitchellMcClenaghan MI NZ 0 0 0 0 0 10 8.5 7 143

The MVPI table contains an incredible amount of information, and offers a lot of insight if you have some curiosity and patience.

For instance, how are foreigners faring this year?

Australia in the top 50: Shane Watson ( Rank 3), Chris Lynn (23), Glen Maxwell (28 ). Andrew Tye (41). Remember: no Warner, no Smith.

England in the top 50: Jos Buttler (22). Ben Stokes with an MVPI of 139 is outside the top 50.

The West Indies in the top 50: Sunil Narine (5), Chris Gayle (14), Andre Russell (15)

South Africa in the top 50: A B de Villiers (9), Quinton de Kock (27)

New Zealand in the top 50: Kane Williamson (12), Tent Boult (38), Mitchell McClenaghan (50).

We mustn't forget Shakib Al Hasan (18) from Bangladesh and Arshad Khan (32) and Mujibur ur Rehman (36) from Afghanistan.

The IPL has learned to live without players from Pakistan, but where are the Sri Lankans?

All data in our analysis is updated after the 34th game on May 4, 2018.