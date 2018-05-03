PHOTOS: Spot yourself in our 'FAN'TASTIC IPL fan zone!

May 03, 2018 12:24 IST

Fans have always been the life support that the IPL has thrived on and the players draw from the fans' energy, making these matches true contests, says Norma Godinho.

We are in the middle of India's favourite obsession -- the Indian Premier League -- and what a season it is turning out to be!

Last over victories, big totals being chased down, small ones defended with guile, IPL 2018 is a hit!

And why wouldn't it be?

With crowds thronging the stadia in big numbers, donning their favourite team jerseys, painting their faces and dressing at their fanciest best, it's a carnival-like atmosphere once again at India's much-loved T20 cricket league.

Please scroll down to get a glimpse of the 'action' from the sidelines.

If you spot yourself or a friend, give us a shout out on the message board below :)

All Photographs: BCCI