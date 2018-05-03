rediff.com

PHOTOS: Spot yourself in our 'FAN'TASTIC IPL fan zone!

May 03, 2018 12:24 IST

Fans have always been the life support that the IPL has thrived on and the players draw from the fans' energy, making these matches true contests, says Norma Godinho.

We are in the middle of India's favourite obsession -- the Indian Premier League -- and what a season it is turning out to be!

Last over victories, big totals being chased down, small ones defended with guile, IPL 2018 is a hit!

And why wouldn't it be?

Fans have always been the life support that the IPL has thrived on and the players draw from the fans' energy, making these matches true contests.

With crowds thronging the stadia in big numbers, donning their favourite team jerseys, painting their faces and dressing at their fanciest best, it's a carnival-like atmosphere once again at India's much-loved T20 cricket league. 

Please scroll down to get a glimpse of the 'action' from the sidelines.

If you spot yourself or a friend, give us a shout out on the message board below :)

All Photographs: BCCI

Fans enjoy during match twenty four of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings on April 24

A young Sunrisers Hyderabad fan

A Chennai Super Kings fan

A man in a football costume

Fans enjoy during match fourteen of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

A man dressed as a mythological character also made it to the stands

2 kids enjoy the action

Fans celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's birthday

RCB fans do the Mexican wave

Rajasthan Royala' fans flash a toothy grin

Anxious fans during the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab

Fans of Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamicchane

Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan takes selfie with fans

A fan sports a mask

