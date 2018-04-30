rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IN PIX: Anushka blows kisses to hubby Kohli

IN PIX: Anushka blows kisses to hubby Kohli

April 30, 2018 11:48 IST

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli in Bengaluru on Sunday. All Photographs: BCCI

Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling once again failed.

 

His team’s poor run in Indian Premier League-11 continued with a six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Kohli did all the hard work with the bat (68n.o.) and in the field taking a spectacular catch.

His wife, actor Anushka Sharma was in the stands, cheering him. She even blew a couple of kisses.

But in the end, KKR’s Chris Lynn spoilt RCB’s party. Lynn steered his team home with an unbeaten innings of 62 from 52 balls.

Coming to the couple, Anushka and Virat always make hearts melt with their PDA.

Recently, he kissed his wedding ring at a match in South Africa.

Back in 2014, when they were dating, after scoring his half century, Kohli smiled and blew kisses to Anushka after helping India win against Sri Lanka.

Take a look at more pictures:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma sends her love

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Anushka Sharma, Kohli, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Lynn
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use