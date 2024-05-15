News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai hoarding crash accused held in rape; has 23 cases

Mumbai hoarding crash accused held in rape; has 23 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 15, 2024 00:28 IST
Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area, has 23 criminal cases registered against him and was recently arrested on rape charges, police said on Tuesday evening.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at the site where a 100-ft-tall hoarding collapsed during dust storm in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, he has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) was registered against him at Pantnagar police station in the city.

 

In January, Bhinde was arrested in a rape case registered with Mulund police station, but later secured bail, a police official said.

Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, had also contested the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2009, he added.

According to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, another firm of Bhinde's had been blacklisted by the commercial department of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 after several complaints of installing illegal hoardings were filed against it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
