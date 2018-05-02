PHOTOS: 'Universe Boss' is saving the IPL... and how!

May 02, 2018 09:23 IST

Chris Gayle is having a ball in IPL-11, says Harish Kotian.

He nearly went unsold at the Indian Premier League auction before the Kings XI Punjab bought him for his base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million), that too when he came up for sale a third time.

Chris Gayle is now having the last laugh with his power-packed batting, showing the other IPL franchises what they missed out on.

Gayle has proved his critics wrong with two half-centuries and a cracking innings of 104 (against the Sunrisers Hyderabad) in his four innings so far in IPL-11.

Kings XI Punjab Team Mentor Virender Sehwag said Gayle and Yuvraj Singh, even if they win a couple of matches for their team, are worth their price.

'It is great that they have come to us at their base price,' Viru said. 'It is surely a bargain. Who knows, if there were more bidders, they could have gone as high as $1 million. They are big names and match-winners; even if they win two, three games for us we would get the return on investment.'

'A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove )as he) didn't get selected or didn't get picked earlier in the auction. But I can say: Virender Sehwag, you saved the IPL by picking me,' the Universe Boss declared after hitting a century against the Sunrisers.

Check out how Christopher Henry Gayle is having a ball in IPL-11:

IMAGE: Gayle does the bhangra with Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta. All Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: 'Universe Boss' reacts.

IMAGE: Gayle celebrates in his unique style after scoring a 50.

IMAGE: Gayle celebrates a century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Gayle receives the Orange Cap from Sunil Narine.

IMAGE: Gayle with K L Rahul, who has done well for the Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: Does he know any another way? :)))