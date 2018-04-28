AB leads IPL MVP standings, but it's getting crowded at the top

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji analyse Week 3 in Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players ratings.
AB de Villiers doesn't just score a lot of runs (280 so far); he scores them at an amazing strike rate (184.2) and with a felicity and style that boggles the wildest imagination.
It's therefore no surprise that ABD tops the most valuable player index (MVPI) table as IPL-11 ends its third week and is approximately at the half-way mark.
ABD's MVPI is 373, which means that he has scored a 'run equivalent' of 373 so far.
The big match-winners of the week – Ambati Rayadu (MVPI of 333) and Delhi Daredevils's new captain Shreyas Iyer (MVPI 312) have respectively jumped to the 3rd and 5th place on the MVPI table.
Other IPL 'reliables' continue to be near the top of the table: Shane Watson (4th, 321), Sunil Narine (6th, 308), Chris Gayle (8th, 296), M S Dhoni (10th, 294) and Andre Russell (11th, 290).
David Warner's absence has allowed us to see the best of Kane Williamson (9th, 295) both as batsman and captain, and when K L Rahul (2nd, 355) and Rishabh Pant (7th, 302) have dazzled it has been with an awesome glow.
Table 1: Best performing players so far at IPL 11
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Run
|Top Score
|4's
|6's
|Str Rate
|W
|Eco
|M
|MVPI
|1
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|280
|90
|16
|23
|184.2
|0
|-
|6
|373
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|268
|60
|34
|12
|170.7
|0
|-
|7
|355
|3
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|283
|82
|26
|15
|159
|0
|-
|6
|333
|4
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|191
|106
|15
|12
|161.9
|6
|8.2
|6
|321
|5
|Shreyas Iyer
|DD
|IND
|244
|93
|16
|16
|162.7
|0
|-
|7
|312
|6
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|134
|50
|11
|11
|178.7
|8
|7.5
|7
|308
|7
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|227
|85
|26
|11
|169.4
|0
|-
|7
|302
|8
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|252
|104
|14
|23
|161.5
|0
|-
|4
|296
|9
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|259
|84
|21
|9
|130.2
|0
|-
|7
|295
|10
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|209
|79
|12
|14
|165.9
|0
|-
|6
|294
|11
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|207
|88
|8
|23
|205
|2
|10.6
|7
|290
|12
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|239
|92
|14
|12
|150.3
|0
|-
|6
|266
|13
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|117
|28
|9
|4
|120.6
|8
|7.2
|7
|265
|14
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|249
|92
|24
|8
|136.8
|0
|-
|6
|263
|15
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|230
|72
|25
|6
|129.2
|0
|-
|6
|251
|16
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|113
|41
|14
|3
|141.3
|6
|7.1
|6
|250
|17
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|173
|59
|14
|8
|134.1
|4
|6.9
|7
|249
|18
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|212
|43
|18
|6
|132.5
|0
|-
|7
|243
|19
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|118
|68
|8
|9
|200
|6
|9.9
|6
|227
|20
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|171
|47
|14
|7
|167.6
|0
|-
|6
|210
|21
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|23
|17
|1
|2
|164.3
|9
|7.2
|7
|206
|22
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|186
|50
|17
|4
|127.4
|0
|-
|7
|205
|23
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|120
|47
|8
|9
|162.2
|3
|7.5
|6
|201
|24
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|151
|58
|15
|6
|141.1
|0
|-
|6
|198
|25
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|165
|53
|16
|7
|135.2
|0
|-
|6
|195
|26
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|186
|74
|23
|6
|136.8
|0
|-
|7
|191
|27
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|11
|6
|1
|0
|122.2
|10
|7.2
|6
|187
|28
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|10
|10
|2
|0
|142.9
|7
|6.5
|7
|183
|29
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|163
|48
|15
|10
|140.5
|0
|-
|7
|179
|30
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|160
|45
|20
|3
|133.3
|0
|-
|6
|176
|31
|Andrew Tye
|KXI
|AUS
|17
|7
|1
|0
|77.3
|9
|7.8
|7
|171
|32
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|8.7
|7
|170
|33
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|147
|65
|14
|11
|148.5
|0
|-
|6
|166
|34
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|57
|33
|3
|2
|126.7
|5
|8
|7
|166
|35
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|146
|78
|25
|1
|136.4
|0
|-
|6
|165
|36
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|140
|94
|14
|7
|137.3
|0
|-
|6
|164
|37
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|48
|22
|4
|2
|98
|7
|8.3
|5
|164
|38
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15.4
|9
|7
|7
|163
|39
|Rahul Tewatia
|DD
|IND
|47
|24
|5
|1
|120.5
|6
|7.5
|7
|161
|40
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|9
|8.1
|6
|159
|41
|JaspritBumrah
|MI
|IND
|10
|6
|1
|0
|100
|8
|7.4
|6
|158
|42
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|IND
|145
|45
|11
|7
|128.3
|0
|-
|7
|155
|43
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|129
|54
|16
|3
|130.3
|0
|-
|5
|154
|44
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|110
|29
|7
|4
|131
|0
|-
|6
|148
|45
|Ankit Rajpoot
|KXI
|IND
|8
|8
|1
|0
|88.9
|7
|6.3
|3
|147
|46
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|142
|57
|10
|2
|113.6
|0
|-
|7
|146
|47
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|147
|45
|9
|5
|126.7
|1
|10.6
|6
|135
|48
|GowthamKrishnappa
|RR
|IND
|48
|33
|4
|3
|208.7
|3
|8.3
|6
|128
|49
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|105
|30
|9
|4
|136.4
|0
|-
|7
|123
|50
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|64
|35
|5
|4
|182.9
|4
|9.3
|6
|120
All data in our analysis is updated after the 26th match on April 27, 2018.
- Week 1: Russell leads IPL MVP standings
- Week 2: Shane Watson zooms to the top
