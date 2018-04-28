rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » AB leads IPL MVP standings, but it's getting crowded at the top

AB leads IPL MVP standings, but it's getting crowded at the top

Last updated on: April 28, 2018 16:13 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji analyse Week 3 in Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players ratings.

A B de Villiers

IMAGE: A B de Villiers bats during his unbeaten 39-ball 90 as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a six-wicket victory over Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

AB de Villiers doesn't just score a lot of runs (280 so far); he scores them at an amazing strike rate (184.2) and with a felicity and style that boggles the wildest imagination.

It's therefore no surprise that ABD tops the most valuable player index (MVPI) table as IPL-11 ends its third week and is approximately at the half-way mark.

 

ABD's MVPI is 373, which means that he has scored a 'run equivalent' of 373 so far.

The big match-winners of the week – Ambati Rayadu (MVPI of 333) and Delhi Daredevils's new captain Shreyas Iyer (MVPI 312) have respectively jumped to the 3rd and 5th place on the MVPI table.

Other IPL 'reliables' continue to be near the top of the table: Shane Watson (4th, 321), Sunil Narine (6th, 308), Chris Gayle (8th, 296), M S Dhoni (10th, 294) and Andre Russell (11th, 290).

David Warner's absence has allowed us to see the best of Kane Williamson (9th, 295) both as batsman and captain, and when K L Rahul (2nd, 355) and Rishabh Pant (7th, 302) have dazzled it has been with an awesome glow.

Table 1: Best performing players so far at IPL 11

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunTop Score4's6'sStr RateWEcoMMVPI
1 AB de Villiers RCB SA 280 90 16 23 184.2 0 - 6 373
2 KL Rahul KXI IND 268 60 34 12 170.7 0 - 7 355
3 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 283 82 26 15 159 0 - 6 333
4 Shane Watson CSK AUS 191 106 15 12 161.9 6 8.2 6 321
5 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 244 93 16 16 162.7 0 - 7 312
6 Sunil Narine KKR WI 134 50 11 11 178.7 8 7.5 7 308
7 Rishabh Pant DD IND 227 85 26 11 169.4 0 - 7 302
8 Chris Gayle KXI WI 252 104 14 23 161.5 0 - 4 296
9 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 259 84 21 9 130.2 0 - 7 295
10 MS Dhoni CSK IND 209 79 12 14 165.9 0 - 6 294
11 Andre Russell KKR WI 207 88 8 23 205 2 10.6 7 290
12 Sanju Samson RR IND 239 92 14 12 150.3 0 - 6 266
13 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 117 28 9 4 120.6 8 7.2 7 265
14 Virat Kohli RCB IND 249 92 24 8 136.8 0 - 6 263
15 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 230 72 25 6 129.2 0 - 6 251
16 Krunal Pandya MI IND 113 41 14 3 141.3 6 7.1 6 250
17 Nitish Rana KKR IND 173 59 14 8 134.1 4 6.9 7 249
18 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 212 43 18 6 132.5 0 - 7 243
19 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 118 68 8 9 200 6 9.9 6 227
20 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 171 47 14 7 167.6 0 - 6 210
21 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 23 17 1 2 164.3 9 7.2 7 206
22 Karun Nair KXI IND 186 50 17 4 127.4 0 - 7 205
23 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 120 47 8 9 162.2 3 7.5 6 201
24 Ishan Kishan MI IND 151 58 15 6 141.1 0 - 6 198
25 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 165 53 16 7 135.2 0 - 6 195
26 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 186 74 23 6 136.8 0 - 7 191
27 Mayank Markande MI IND 11 6 1 0 122.2 10 7.2 6 187
28 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 7 6.5 7 183
29 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 163 48 15 10 140.5 0 - 7 179
30 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 160 45 20 3 133.3 0 - 6 176
31 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 17 7 1 0 77.3 9 7.8 7 171
32 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 11 8.7 7 170
33 Evin Lewis MI WI 147 65 14 11 148.5 0 - 6 166
34 R Ashwin KXI IND 57 33 3 2 126.7 5 8 7 166
35 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 146 78 25 1 136.4 0 - 6 165
36 Rohit Sharma MI IND 140 94 14 7 137.3 0 - 6 164
37 Hardik Pandya MI IND 48 22 4 2 98 7 8.3 5 164
38 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 2 2 0 0 15.4 9 7 7 163
39 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 47 24 5 1 120.5 6 7.5 7 161
40 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 9 8.1 6 159
41 JaspritBumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 100 8 7.4 6 158
42 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 145 45 11 7 128.3 0 - 7 155
43 Suresh Raina CSK IND 129 54 16 3 130.3 0 - 5 154
44 Jos Buttler RR ENG 110 29 7 4 131 0 - 6 148
45 Ankit Rajpoot KXI IND 8 8 1 0 88.9 7 6.3 3 147
46 Manish Pandey SRH IND 142 57 10 2 113.6 0 - 7 146
47 Ben Stokes RR ENG 147 45 9 5 126.7 1 10.6 6 135
48 GowthamKrishnappa RR IND 48 33 4 3 208.7 3 8.3 6 128
49 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 105 30 9 4 136.4 0 - 7 123
50 Washington Sundar RCB IND 64 35 5 4 182.9 4 9.3 6 120

All data in our analysis is updated after the 26th match on April 27, 2018.

Purnendu Maji & Srinivas Bhogle
Tags: ABD, MVP, Shane Watson, Srinivas Bhogle, Purnendu Maji
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use