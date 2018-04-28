AB leads IPL MVP standings, but it's getting crowded at the top

Last updated on: April 28, 2018 16:13 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji analyse Week 3 in Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players ratings.

IMAGE: A B de Villiers bats during his unbeaten 39-ball 90 as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a six-wicket victory over Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

AB de Villiers doesn't just score a lot of runs (280 so far); he scores them at an amazing strike rate (184.2) and with a felicity and style that boggles the wildest imagination.

It's therefore no surprise that ABD tops the most valuable player index (MVPI) table as IPL-11 ends its third week and is approximately at the half-way mark.

ABD's MVPI is 373, which means that he has scored a 'run equivalent' of 373 so far.

The big match-winners of the week – Ambati Rayadu (MVPI of 333) and Delhi Daredevils's new captain Shreyas Iyer (MVPI 312) have respectively jumped to the 3rd and 5th place on the MVPI table.

Other IPL 'reliables' continue to be near the top of the table: Shane Watson (4th, 321), Sunil Narine (6th, 308), Chris Gayle (8th, 296), M S Dhoni (10th, 294) and Andre Russell (11th, 290).

David Warner's absence has allowed us to see the best of Kane Williamson (9th, 295) both as batsman and captain, and when K L Rahul (2nd, 355) and Rishabh Pant (7th, 302) have dazzled it has been with an awesome glow.

Table 1: Best performing players so far at IPL 11

Rank Player's Name Team From Run Top Score 4's 6's Str Rate W Eco M MVPI 1 AB de Villiers RCB SA 280 90 16 23 184.2 0 - 6 373 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 268 60 34 12 170.7 0 - 7 355 3 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 283 82 26 15 159 0 - 6 333 4 Shane Watson CSK AUS 191 106 15 12 161.9 6 8.2 6 321 5 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 244 93 16 16 162.7 0 - 7 312 6 Sunil Narine KKR WI 134 50 11 11 178.7 8 7.5 7 308 7 Rishabh Pant DD IND 227 85 26 11 169.4 0 - 7 302 8 Chris Gayle KXI WI 252 104 14 23 161.5 0 - 4 296 9 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 259 84 21 9 130.2 0 - 7 295 10 MS Dhoni CSK IND 209 79 12 14 165.9 0 - 6 294 11 Andre Russell KKR WI 207 88 8 23 205 2 10.6 7 290 12 Sanju Samson RR IND 239 92 14 12 150.3 0 - 6 266 13 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 117 28 9 4 120.6 8 7.2 7 265 14 Virat Kohli RCB IND 249 92 24 8 136.8 0 - 6 263 15 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 230 72 25 6 129.2 0 - 6 251 16 Krunal Pandya MI IND 113 41 14 3 141.3 6 7.1 6 250 17 Nitish Rana KKR IND 173 59 14 8 134.1 4 6.9 7 249 18 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 212 43 18 6 132.5 0 - 7 243 19 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 118 68 8 9 200 6 9.9 6 227 20 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 171 47 14 7 167.6 0 - 6 210 21 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 23 17 1 2 164.3 9 7.2 7 206 22 Karun Nair KXI IND 186 50 17 4 127.4 0 - 7 205 23 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 120 47 8 9 162.2 3 7.5 6 201 24 Ishan Kishan MI IND 151 58 15 6 141.1 0 - 6 198 25 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 165 53 16 7 135.2 0 - 6 195 26 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 186 74 23 6 136.8 0 - 7 191 27 Mayank Markande MI IND 11 6 1 0 122.2 10 7.2 6 187 28 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 7 6.5 7 183 29 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 163 48 15 10 140.5 0 - 7 179 30 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 160 45 20 3 133.3 0 - 6 176 31 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 17 7 1 0 77.3 9 7.8 7 171 32 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 11 8.7 7 170 33 Evin Lewis MI WI 147 65 14 11 148.5 0 - 6 166 34 R Ashwin KXI IND 57 33 3 2 126.7 5 8 7 166 35 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 146 78 25 1 136.4 0 - 6 165 36 Rohit Sharma MI IND 140 94 14 7 137.3 0 - 6 164 37 Hardik Pandya MI IND 48 22 4 2 98 7 8.3 5 164 38 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 2 2 0 0 15.4 9 7 7 163 39 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 47 24 5 1 120.5 6 7.5 7 161 40 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 1 1 0 0 33.3 9 8.1 6 159 41 JaspritBumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 100 8 7.4 6 158 42 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 145 45 11 7 128.3 0 - 7 155 43 Suresh Raina CSK IND 129 54 16 3 130.3 0 - 5 154 44 Jos Buttler RR ENG 110 29 7 4 131 0 - 6 148 45 Ankit Rajpoot KXI IND 8 8 1 0 88.9 7 6.3 3 147 46 Manish Pandey SRH IND 142 57 10 2 113.6 0 - 7 146 47 Ben Stokes RR ENG 147 45 9 5 126.7 1 10.6 6 135 48 GowthamKrishnappa RR IND 48 33 4 3 208.7 3 8.3 6 128 49 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 105 30 9 4 136.4 0 - 7 123 50 Washington Sundar RCB IND 64 35 5 4 182.9 4 9.3 6 120

All data in our analysis is updated after the 26th match on April 27, 2018.