Russell leads IPL MVP standings; Markande best Paisa Vasool

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji analyse Week 1 in Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players ratings.
It is still early days in IPL 11 -- the T20 league is only eight matches old.
But let's start asking the questions that we have been asking on Rediff.com ever since the IPL came into existence: Who are IPL's most valuable players? Which players offer the best value for money?
We measure a player's performance using the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI).
To have the best MVPI, players must score a lot of runs at high strike rates, and also take a lot of wickets at low economy rates.
More catches and run outs help even more.
MVPI collapses every player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.
So, a MVPI of 150 means that a player's contribution on the cricket field is equivalent to scoring 150 'runs'.
Consider the case of new spin sensation Mayank Markande of the Mumbai Indians.
He has an MVPI of 138 although he has only scored 6 runs with the bat, but his seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.8 make his performance at par with a batsman scoring 138 runs.
Currently, Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders is the most valuable player with an MVPI of 150.
K L Rahul, who has been batting in scintillating fashion, is second with an MVPI of 147.
Andre's KKR team-mate Sunil Narine -- who is enjoying his time as an opener and also taken two wickets with an economy rate of 5.9 == is third on the MVPI list.
Table 1: Best performing players so far, IPL-11
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Run
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Matches/th>
|MVPI
|1
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|103
|88
|3
|12
|219.1
|0
|7.5
|2
|150
|2
|K L Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|98
|51
|8
|8
|213
|0
|-
|2
|147
|3
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|62
|50
|4
|7
|269.6
|2
|5.9
|2
|142
|4
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|6
|6
|1
|0
|200
|7
|5.8
|2
|138
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|123
|78
|21
|1
|144.7
|0
|-
|2
|137
|6
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|58
|42
|4
|4
|175.8
|4
|8.5
|2
|132
|7
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|101
|57
|3
|9
|160.3
|0
|-
|2
|126
|8
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|33
|33
|3
|1
|157.1
|3
|6.6
|2
|97
|9
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|79
|68
|3
|8
|225.7
|0
|10.7
|2
|96
|10
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|5
|6.3
|2
|94
|11
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|86
|49
|7
|2
|134.4
|0
|-
|2
|87
|12
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|79
|50
|8
|2
|133.9
|0
|-
|2
|87
|13
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|56
|41
|7
|2
|175
|0
|5
|2
|83
|14
|Sam Billings
|CSK
|ENG
|56
|56
|2
|5
|243.5
|0
|-
|1
|81
|15
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.8
|2
|77
|16
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|50
|34
|4
|2
|128.2
|2
|11
|2
|77
|17
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|22
|22
|2
|0
|110
|3
|6
|1
|73
|18
|Mustafizur Rahman
|MI
|BAN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|4
|8
|2
|72
|19
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.1
|2
|72
|20
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|59
|37
|5
|2
|159.5
|0
|-
|2
|69
|21
|Chris Woakes
|RCB
|ENG
|6
|5
|1
|0
|85.7
|5
|9.8
|2
|69
|22
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.5
|2
|67
|23
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|12
|12
|1
|0
|100
|3
|7.1
|2
|67
|24
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|71
|43
|8
|2
|118.3
|0
|-
|2
|66
|25
|Chris Morris
|DD
|SA
|44
|27
|3
|2
|191.3
|1
|9.8
|2
|66
|26
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|61
|39
|7
|2
|135.6
|0
|-
|2
|66
|27
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|48
|28
|7
|1
|177.8
|0
|-
|2
|64
|28
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|49
|45
|8
|1
|128.9
|0
|-
|2
|63
|29
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|49
|40
|6
|1
|128.9
|0
|-
|2
|59
|30
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|61
|35
|6
|1
|113
|0
|-
|2
|58
|31
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|42
|36
|4
|1
|107.7
|0
|-
|2
|56
|32
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|9
|9
|2
|0
|225
|3
|8.8
|2
|55
|33
|Gautam Gambhir
|DD
|IND
|55
|55
|5
|1
|131
|0
|-
|2
|54
|34
|Brendon McCullum
|RCB
|NZ
|43
|43
|6
|2
|153.6
|0
|-
|2
|53
|35
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|4
|4
|0
|0
|80
|3
|8.6
|2
|52
|36
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|42
|29
|2
|4
|150
|0
|-
|2
|51
|37
|Billy Stanlake
|SRH
|AUS
|5
|5
|1
|0
|250
|3
|8.9
|2
|48
|38
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|35
|29
|2
|2
|129.6
|0
|-
|2
|46
|39
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|58
|45
|7
|0
|109.4
|0
|-
|2
|45
|40
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|52
|31
|5
|1
|106.1
|0
|-
|2
|43
|41
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|29
|29
|3
|2
|152.6
|0
|-
|2
|37
|42
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.3
|1
|36
|43
|Rahul Tewatia
|DD
|IND
|9
|9
|1
|0
|128.6
|1
|6.6
|2
|36
|44
|Harbhajan Singh
|CSK
|IND
|8
|8
|1
|0
|160
|1
|6.3
|2
|36
|45
|Deepak Hooda
|SRH
|IND
|32
|32
|1
|1
|128
|0
|-
|2
|35
|46
|Marcus Stoinis
|KXI
|AUS
|33
|22
|2
|1
|137.5
|0
|7
|2
|35
|47
|Wriddhiman Saha
|SRH
|IND
|27
|22
|4
|0
|108
|0
|-
|2
|33
|48
|Axar Patel
|KXI
|IND
|2
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|2
|8.6
|2
|32
|49
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|18
|14
|0
|1
|100
|0
|-
|2
|32
|50
|Vijay Shankar
|DD
|IND
|16
|13
|0
|0
|100
|0
|-
|2
|31
There is another interesting metric to measure player performance, especially in a tournament like the IPL where players are actually bought.
How much bang does each player give for the bucks he receives?
We measure player value using the playe's Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).
To compute a player's PVI we compute his total earnings (in Rs or US$) so far and divide it by the 'runs' he has contributed so far.
If we look at Markande again, he was bought by Mumbai for a low amount of Rs 20 lakhs (or U$31,000) to be available for at least 14 matches.
He has been available for two out of these 14 matches so far, and so earned 2/14th (Rs 2.86 lakhs, or $4429) of his Rs 20 lakhs ($31,000).
In return he has contributed 138 'runs'.
So, for every 'run' MI get from Markande they pay him Rs 2.86 lakhs (or $4,429) divided by 138 = Rs 2,070 (or $32).
Currently, Markande is proving the best value for money in IPL-11.
Just to get a better feel for these numbers, Shikhar Dhawan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with his MVPI of 137, has a PVI of Rs 54,223 (or $847).
So, while Markande and Dhawan have performed practically at par, Dhawan is paid approximately 26 times more than Markande.
The PVI for the best performing players so far is shown below in Table 2.
Table 2: Players offering the best value for money so far, IPL-11
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Money Offered (INR)
|Money Offered (US $)
|PVI(INR)
|PVI(US$)
|Age
|Type
|MVPI
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|2,00,0000
|31,000
|2,070
|32
|20
|Bowl
|138
|Billy Stanlake
|SRH
|AUS
|5,000,000
|78,000
|14,881
|232
|23
|Bowl
|48
|Sam Billings
|CSK
|ENG
|1,000,0000
|156,000
|17,637
|275
|27
|WK
|81
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|14,000,000
|218,000
|28,986
|451
|26
|BAT
|69
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|20,000,000
|31,2000
|42,644
|665
|31
|AR
|67
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|40,000,000
|625,000
|43,290
|676
|37
|AR
|132
|Mustafizur Rahman
|MI
|BAN
|22,000,000
|343,000
|43,651
|681
|23
|Bowl
|72
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|22,000,000
|343,000
|47,619
|742
|33
|BAT
|66
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|52,000,000
|812,000
|54,223
|847
|32
|BAT
|137
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|34,000,000
|531,000
|63080
|985
|24
|BAT
|77
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|28,000,000
|437,000
|63,492
|991
|25
|WK
|63
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|42,000,000
|656,000
|63,830
|997
|30
|Bowl
|94
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|32,000,000
|500,000
|69,264
|1,082
|28
|BAT
|66
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|38,000,000
|593,000
|70,501
|1,100
|28
|Bowl
|77
|Gautam Gambhir
|DD
|IND
|28,000,000
|437,000
|74,074
|1,156
|37
|BAT
|54
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|30,00,0000
|468,000
|76,531
|1,194
|28
|BAT
|56
|Harbhajan Singh
|CSK
|IND
|20,000,000
|312,000
|79,365
|1,238
|38
|Bowl
|36
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|40,000,000
|625,000
|79,365
|1,240
|17
|Bowl
|72
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|85,000,000
|1,328,000
|80,952
|1,265
|30
|AR
|150
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|32,000,000
|500,000
|83,117
|1,299
|19
|AR
|55
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|56,000,000
|875,000
|91,954
|1,437
|26
|BAT
|87
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|64,000,000
|1,000,000
|95,238
|1,488
|35
|AR
|96
|Brendon McCullum
|RCB
|NZ
|36,000,000
|562,000
|97,035
|1,515
|37
|BAT
|53
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|11,000,0000
|1,718,000
|106,900
|1670
|26
|BAT
|147
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|76,000,000
|1,187,000
|111,929
|1,748
|32
|AR
|97
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|30,000,000
|468,000
|119,048
|1,857
|25
|Bowl
|36
|Rahul Tewatia
|DD
|IND
|30,000,000
|468,000
|119,048
|1,857
|25
|AR
|36
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|11,000,0000
|1,718,000
|124,717
|1,948
|34
|BAT
|126
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|12,500,0000
|1,953,000
|125,755
|1,965
|30
|Bowl
|142
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|40,000,000
|625,000
|126,984
|1,984
|30
|BAT
|45
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|80,000,000
|1,250,000
|131,363
|2,053
|23
|WK
|87
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|44,000,000
|687,000
|136,646
|2,134
|28
|WK
|46
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|38,000,000
|593,000
|146,718
|2,290
|26
|BAT
|37
|Deepak Hooda
|SRH
|IND
|36,000,000
|562,000
|146,939
|2,294
|23
|BAT
|35
|Vijay Shankar
|DD
|IND
|32,000,000
|500,000
|147,465
|2,304
|27
|AR
|31
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|62,000,000
|968,000
|150,121
|2,344
|20
|WK
|59
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|88,000,000
|1,375,000
|151,463
|2,367
|27
|AR
|83
|Chris Woakes
|RCB
|ENG
|74,000,000
|1,156,000
|153,209
|2,393
|29
|AR
|69
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|64,000,000
|1,000,000
|179,272
|2,801
|32
|WK
|51
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|74,000,000
|1,156,000
|182,266
|2,847
|33
|WK
|58
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|90,000,000
|1,406,000
|191,898
|2,998
|20
|Bowl
|67
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|70,000,000
|1,093,000
|192,308
|3,003
|24
|Bowl
|52
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|11,000,0000
|1,718,000
|215,264
|3,362
|25
|AR
|73
|Wriddhiman Saha
|SRH
|IND
|50,000,000
|781,000
|216,450
|3,381
|33
|WK
|33
|Chris Morris
|DD
|SA
|11,000,0000
|1,718,000
|238,095
|3,719
|31
|AR
|66
|Marcus Stoinis
|KXI
|AUS
|62,000,000
|968,000
|253,061
|3,951
|29
|AR
|35
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|15,000,0000
|2,343,000
|334,821
|5,230
|21
|WK
|64
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|11,000,0000
|171,8000
|49,1071
|7,670
|31
|BAT
|32
|Axar Patel
|KXI
|IND
|12,500,0000
|195,3000
|55,8036
|8,719
|24
|AR
|32
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|17,000,0000
|2,656,000
|564,784
|8,824
|29
|BAT
|43
The data has been updated after the 8th match of IPL-11 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on April 13, 2018.
