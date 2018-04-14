Russell leads IPL MVP standings; Markande best Paisa Vasool

April 14, 2018 15:00 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji analyse Week 1 in Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players ratings.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Andre Rusell hits out. Photograph: BCCI

It is still early days in IPL 11 -- the T20 league is only eight matches old.

But let's start asking the questions that we have been asking on Rediff.com ever since the IPL came into existence: Who are IPL's most valuable players? Which players offer the best value for money?

We measure a player's performance using the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI).

To have the best MVPI, players must score a lot of runs at high strike rates, and also take a lot of wickets at low economy rates.

More catches and run outs help even more.

MVPI collapses every player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

So, a MVPI of 150 means that a player's contribution on the cricket field is equivalent to scoring 150 'runs'.

Consider the case of new spin sensation Mayank Markande of the Mumbai Indians.

He has an MVPI of 138 although he has only scored 6 runs with the bat, but his seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.8 make his performance at par with a batsman scoring 138 runs.

Currently, Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders is the most valuable player with an MVPI of 150.

K L Rahul, who has been batting in scintillating fashion, is second with an MVPI of 147.

Andre's KKR team-mate Sunil Narine -- who is enjoying his time as an opener and also taken two wickets with an economy rate of 5.9 == is third on the MVPI list.

Table 1: Best performing players so far, IPL-11

Rank Player's Name Team From Run Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches/th> MVPI 1 Andre Russell KKR WI 103 88 3 12 219.1 0 7.5 2 150 2 K L Rahul KXI IND 98 51 8 8 213 0 - 2 147 3 Sunil Narine KKR WI 62 50 4 7 269.6 2 5.9 2 142 4 Mayank Markande MI IND 6 6 1 0 200 7 5.8 2 138 5 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 123 78 21 1 144.7 0 - 2 137 6 Shane Watson CSK AUS 58 42 4 4 175.8 4 8.5 2 132 7 A B de Villiers RCB SA 101 57 3 9 160.3 0 - 2 126 8 R Ashwin KXI IND 33 33 3 1 157.1 3 6.6 2 97 9 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 79 68 3 8 225.7 0 10.7 2 96 10 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 6.3 2 94 11 Sanju Samson RR IND 86 49 7 2 134.4 0 - 2 87 12 Karun Nair KXI IND 79 50 8 2 133.9 0 - 2 87 13 Krunal Pandya MI IND 56 41 7 2 175 0 5 2 83 14 Sam Billings CSK ENG 56 56 2 5 243.5 0 - 1 81 15 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.8 2 77 16 Nitish Rana KKR IND 50 34 4 2 128.2 2 11 2 77 17 Hardik Pandya MI IND 22 22 2 0 110 3 6 1 73 18 Mustafizur Rahman MI BAN 0 0 0 0 - 4 8 2 72 19 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.1 2 72 20 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 59 37 5 2 159.5 0 - 2 69 21 Chris Woakes RCB ENG 6 5 1 0 85.7 5 9.8 2 69 22 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.5 2 67 23 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 12 12 1 0 100 3 7.1 2 67 24 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 71 43 8 2 118.3 0 - 2 66 25 Chris Morris DD SA 44 27 3 2 191.3 1 9.8 2 66 26 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 61 39 7 2 135.6 0 - 2 66 27 Rishabh Pant DD IND 48 28 7 1 177.8 0 - 2 64 28 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 49 45 8 1 128.9 0 - 2 63 29 Ishan Kishan MI IND 49 40 6 1 128.9 0 - 2 59 30 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 61 35 6 1 113 0 - 2 58 31 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 42 36 4 1 107.7 0 - 2 56 32 Washington Sundar RCB IND 9 9 2 0 225 3 8.8 2 55 33 Gautam Gambhir DD IND 55 55 5 1 131 0 - 2 54 34 Brendon McCullum RCB NZ 43 43 6 2 153.6 0 - 2 53 35 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 4 4 0 0 80 3 8.6 2 52 36 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 42 29 2 4 150 0 - 2 51 37 Billy Stanlake SRH AUS 5 5 1 0 250 3 8.9 2 48 38 Jos Buttler RR ENG 35 29 2 2 129.6 0 - 2 46 39 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 58 45 7 0 109.4 0 - 2 45 40 Virat Kohli RCB IND 52 31 5 1 106.1 0 - 2 43 41 Evin Lewis MI WI 29 29 3 2 152.6 0 - 2 37 42 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.3 1 36 43 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 9 9 1 0 128.6 1 6.6 2 36 44 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 8 8 1 0 160 1 6.3 2 36 45 Deepak Hooda SRH IND 32 32 1 1 128 0 - 2 35 46 Marcus Stoinis KXI AUS 33 22 2 1 137.5 0 7 2 35 47 Wriddhiman Saha SRH IND 27 22 4 0 108 0 - 2 33 48 Axar Patel KXI IND 2 2 0 0 66.7 2 8.6 2 32 49 Suresh Raina CSK IND 18 14 0 1 100 0 - 2 32 50 Vijay Shankar DD IND 16 13 0 0 100 0 - 2 31

There is another interesting metric to measure player performance, especially in a tournament like the IPL where players are actually bought.

How much bang does each player give for the bucks he receives?

We measure player value using the playe's Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).

To compute a player's PVI we compute his total earnings (in Rs or US$) so far and divide it by the 'runs' he has contributed so far.

IMAGE: Mayank Markande celebrates picking up a wicket for Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

If we look at Markande again, he was bought by Mumbai for a low amount of Rs 20 lakhs (or U$31,000) to be available for at least 14 matches.

He has been available for two out of these 14 matches so far, and so earned 2/14th (Rs 2.86 lakhs, or $4429) of his Rs 20 lakhs ($31,000).

In return he has contributed 138 'runs'.

So, for every 'run' MI get from Markande they pay him Rs 2.86 lakhs (or $4,429) divided by 138 = Rs 2,070 (or $32).

Currently, Markande is proving the best value for money in IPL-11.

Just to get a better feel for these numbers, Shikhar Dhawan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with his MVPI of 137, has a PVI of Rs 54,223 (or $847).

So, while Markande and Dhawan have performed practically at par, Dhawan is paid approximately 26 times more than Markande.

The PVI for the best performing players so far is shown below in Table 2.

Table 2: Players offering the best value for money so far, IPL-11

Player's Name Team From Money Offered (INR) Money Offered (US $) PVI(INR) PVI(US$) Age Type MVPI Mayank Markande MI IND 2,00,0000 31,000 2,070 32 20 Bowl 138 Billy Stanlake SRH AUS 5,000,000 78,000 14,881 232 23 Bowl 48 Sam Billings CSK ENG 1,000,0000 156,000 17,637 275 27 WK 81 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 14,000,000 218,000 28,986 451 26 BAT 69 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 20,000,000 31,2000 42,644 665 31 AR 67 Shane Watson CSK AUS 40,000,000 625,000 43,290 676 37 AR 132 Mustafizur Rahman MI BAN 22,000,000 343,000 43,651 681 23 Bowl 72 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 22,000,000 343,000 47,619 742 33 BAT 66 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 52,000,000 812,000 54,223 847 32 BAT 137 Nitish Rana KKR IND 34,000,000 531,000 63080 985 24 BAT 77 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 28,000,000 437,000 63,492 991 25 WK 63 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 42,000,000 656,000 63,830 997 30 Bowl 94 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 32,000,000 500,000 69,264 1,082 28 BAT 66 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 38,000,000 593,000 70,501 1,100 28 Bowl 77 Gautam Gambhir DD IND 28,000,000 437,000 74,074 1,156 37 BAT 54 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 30,00,0000 468,000 76,531 1,194 28 BAT 56 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 20,000,000 312,000 79,365 1,238 38 Bowl 36 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 40,000,000 625,000 79,365 1,240 17 Bowl 72 Andre Russell KKR WI 85,000,000 1,328,000 80,952 1,265 30 AR 150 Washington Sundar RCB IND 32,000,000 500,000 83,117 1,299 19 AR 55 Karun Nair KXI IND 56,000,000 875,000 91,954 1,437 26 BAT 87 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 64,000,000 1,000,000 95,238 1,488 35 AR 96 Brendon McCullum RCB NZ 36,000,000 562,000 97,035 1,515 37 BAT 53 KL Rahul KXI IND 11,000,0000 1,718,000 106,900 1670 26 BAT 147 R Ashwin KXI IND 76,000,000 1,187,000 111,929 1,748 32 AR 97 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 30,000,000 468,000 119,048 1,857 25 Bowl 36 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 30,000,000 468,000 119,048 1,857 25 AR 36 A B de Villiers RCB SA 11,000,0000 1,718,000 124,717 1,948 34 BAT 126 Sunil Narine KKR WI 12,500,0000 1,953,000 125,755 1,965 30 Bowl 142 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 40,000,000 625,000 126,984 1,984 30 BAT 45 Sanju Samson RR IND 80,000,000 1,250,000 131,363 2,053 23 WK 87 Jos Buttler RR ENG 44,000,000 687,000 136,646 2,134 28 WK 46 Evin Lewis MI WI 38,000,000 593,000 146,718 2,290 26 BAT 37 Deepak Hooda SRH IND 36,000,000 562,000 146,939 2,294 23 BAT 35 Vijay Shankar DD IND 32,000,000 500,000 147,465 2,304 27 AR 31 Ishan Kishan MI IND 62,000,000 968,000 150,121 2,344 20 WK 59 Krunal Pandya MI IND 88,000,000 1,375,000 151,463 2,367 27 AR 83 Chris Woakes RCB ENG 74,000,000 1,156,000 153,209 2,393 29 AR 69 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 64,000,000 1,000,000 179,272 2,801 32 WK 51 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 74,000,000 1,156,000 182,266 2,847 33 WK 58 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 90,000,000 1,406,000 191,898 2,998 20 Bowl 67 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 70,000,000 1,093,000 192,308 3,003 24 Bowl 52 Hardik Pandya MI IND 11,000,0000 1,718,000 215,264 3,362 25 AR 73 Wriddhiman Saha SRH IND 50,000,000 781,000 216,450 3,381 33 WK 33 Chris Morris DD SA 11,000,0000 1,718,000 238,095 3,719 31 AR 66 Marcus Stoinis KXI AUS 62,000,000 968,000 253,061 3,951 29 AR 35 Rishabh Pant DD IND 15,000,0000 2,343,000 334,821 5,230 21 WK 64 Suresh Raina CSK IND 11,000,0000 171,8000 49,1071 7,670 31 BAT 32 Axar Patel KXI IND 12,500,0000 195,3000 55,8036 8,719 24 AR 32 Virat Kohli RCB IND 17,000,0000 2,656,000 564,784 8,824 29 BAT 43

