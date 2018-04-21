IPL MVPI: Shane Watson zooms to the top

Last updated on: April 21, 2018 12:44 IST

Guess who is 2, 3 and 4?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present the best performing players in IPL-11 in Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players ratings.

IMAGE: Shane Watson scored 106 off 57 balls as the Chennai Super Kings amassed 204/5 against the Rajasthan Royals in Pune, April 20, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Shane Watson's third IPL century on Friday, April 20, night did not just facilitate a big Chennai Super Kings victory; it also sent him soaring to the top of the Most Valuable Player Index table.

With an MVPI of 322, and with the second-placed Sunil Narine having an MVPI of 265, Watson is likely to stay on top for a while.

So, what is MVPI, or the Most Valuable Player Index? We use it to measure the best performances in T20 (or ODI) matches.

To have the best MVPI, players must score a lot of runs at high strike rates, and also take a lot of wickets at low economy rates. More catches and run outs help even more.

MVPI thus collapses every player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

All-rounders like Watson are best-placed to top the MVPI tables, because they can score 'runs', both as batsmen and bowlers.

Watson hasn't just scored 175 runs at a blazing strike rate of 177. He has also taken 6 wickets at a better-than-par economy rate of 7.4.

It, therefore, isn't a surprise that the top four in the MVPI table -- Watson, Narine, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell are all-rounders.

Notice too that Chris Gayle has jumped to the seventh place after playing just 2 matches.

Give 'Universe Boss' a few more good games and he'll race to the top.

He has been there often enough in the past, and the surprise is that he is threatening to go up there again after so many years.

Table 1 provides all details.

Table 1: Best performing players so far at IPL-11

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate M MVPI 1 Shane Watson CSK AUS 175 106 15 10 176.8 6 7.4 4 322 2 Sunil Narine KKR WI 107 50 10 8 172.6 7 6.8 5 265 3 Nitish Rana KKR IND 162 59 13 8 138.5 4 7.3 5 242 4 Andre Russell KKR WI 153 88 3 19 239.1 1 9.9 5 236 5 Virat Kohli RCB IND 201 92 19 7 142.6 0 - 4 222 6 Sanju Samson RR IND 187 92 10 12 155.8 0 - 5 214 7 Chris Gayle KXI WI 167 104 8 15 174 0 - 2 206 8 KL Rahul KXI IND 153 51 18 8 171.9 0 - 4 199 9 Krunal Pandya MI IND 82 41 9 3 151.9 5 6.6 4 197 10 Rishabh Pant DD IND 138 47 20 4 176.9 0 - 4 180 11 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 104 68 7 8 200 3 9.8 4 171 12 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 151 42 12 5 132.5 0 - 5 170 13 Evin Lewis MI WI 142 65 13 11 159.6 0 - 4 169 14 Rohit Sharma MI IND 138 94 14 7 145.3 0 - 4 165 15 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 63 27 4 3 140 5 7.6 4 164 16 Karun Nair KXI IND 139 50 13 4 143.3 0 - 4 157 17 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 146 54 11 4 117.7 0 - 4 155 18 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 146 45 19 3 141.7 0 - 5 155 19 MMarkande MI IND 10 6 1 0 166.7 8 7.5 4 147 20 AB de Villiers RCB SA 122 57 4 10 147 0 - 4 145 21 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 130 78 22 1 139.8 0 - 4 144 22 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 122 47 12 3 160.5 0 - 4 143 23 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 128 48 10 9 140.7 0 - 5 143 24 MS Dhoni CSK IND 114 79 8 6 142.5 0 - 4 141 25 Jos Buttler RR ENG 104 29 7 4 136.8 0 - 5 139 26 SuryakumarYadav MI IND 124 53 15 3 133.3 0 - 4 132 27 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 122 49 14 3 138.6 0 - 4 131 28 R Ashwin KXI IND 47 33 3 2 146.9 4 8.6 4 125 29 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 26 18 2 0 89.7 5 5.9 5 122 30 Jason Roy DD ENG 92 91 6 6 164.3 0 - 2 121 31 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 10 9 1 0 111.1 6 7.1 4 121 32 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 94 45 14 2 136.2 0 - 4 120 33 Ishan Kishan MI IND 93 44 11 3 150 0 - 4 119 34 Chris Woakes RCB ENG 17 11 1 1 89.5 8 10.5 4 113 35 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 77 47 6 6 192.5 0 7 3 112 36 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 8 5 109 37 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.3 4 103 38 Bhuvi Kumar SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 6.8 3 99 39 Ben Stokes RR ENG 107 45 6 4 120.2 1 10.6 5 98 40 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 1 1 0 0 50 7 9.1 4 98 41 Hardik Pandya MI IND 41 22 3 2 146.4 3 8.6 3 97 42 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 107 49 16 2 120.2 0 - 5 95 43 JaspritBumrah MI IND 4 4 0 0 80 5 7.8 4 93 44 Chris Morris DD SA 46 27 3 2 176.9 3 10 3 93 45 Sam Billings CSK ENG 68 56 3 5 178.9 0 - 3 93 46 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.6 4 92 47 Billy Stanlake SRH AUS 5 5 1 0 250 5 7.7 3 91 48 Piyush Chawla KKR IND 0 0 0 0 0 5 7.4 5 90 49 WashingtonSundar RCB IND 51 35 4 3 164.5 3 9.4 4 89 50 Suresh Raina CSK IND 64 46 9 1 136.2 0 - 3 85

All data in our analysis is updated after the 17th match on April 20, 2018.