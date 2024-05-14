News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops on

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2024 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while 74 people are injured, civic officials said on Tuesday morning.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at the site where a 100-ft-tall hoarding collapsed during dust storm in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The 100-feet-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday.

 

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on Tuesday morning.

Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital, a BMC official said.

The search and rescue operation is underway, the official said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams for the operation being carried out with Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rains, winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains hit
Rains, winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains hit
'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'
'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'
Mumbai's annual rain pain
Mumbai's annual rain pain
Rain washes away GTs' hopes; leaves fans drenched
Rain washes away GTs' hopes; leaves fans drenched
39% displaced Kashmiri Pandits vote in Srinagar
39% displaced Kashmiri Pandits vote in Srinagar
'Will BJP Abolish Reservations?'
'Will BJP Abolish Reservations?'
Indian man pleads guilty to attacking White House
Indian man pleads guilty to attacking White House
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Mangroves destruction causing Mumbai flooding: Experts

Mangroves destruction causing Mumbai flooding: Experts

'If you expect any change, Mumbaikars are fools'

'If you expect any change, Mumbaikars are fools'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances