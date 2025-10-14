Wrestler Aman Sehrawat requests WFI to reconsider 1-year ban

IMAGE: The Wrestling Federation of India had banned wrestler Aman Sehrawat for failing to make the weight at the World Championships in Zagreb. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paris Olympics bronze medallist grappler Aman Sehrawat on Monday requested the Wrestling Federation of India to reconsider the one-year ban imposed on him for failing to make the weight at the World Championships in Zagreb.



During a felicitation programme organised by the Indian Olympic Association in Delhi, Sehrawat admitted that he committed a mistake by not making weight at the premier tournament last month.



The wrestler said he will meet WFI chief Sanjay Singh and implore him to reconsider the federation's decision.



"I will meet him (WFI chief) and request him. It is my first mistake, I will not repeat it," Sehrawat said after he was felicitated with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for winning bronze in the 57kg category at the 2024 Paris Games.



In a letter dated September 23, 2025, the WFI had issued a show-cause notice to Sehrawat seeking an explanation for the lapse. The federation had said his response, submitted on September 29, was found "unsatisfactory" by its disciplinary committee.



Sehrawat said he "could not continue his effort" to lose more weight due to stomach ache which developed suddenly a day before the event.



"I started losing weight a week ago (before the event). When I had one day left, I kept 600-700 grams (extra). It was the last session at the gym. I had 600 grams left (to be reduced).



"I was doing practice and losing weight. At that time, I had only 600 grams (extra). But suddenly, I had

a stomach problem, a stomach ache. Then I went straight to my room."I had a plan. I woke up at 4 am to practice. Then I had a stomach problem at night. I took some pills. It was still not getting better. I thought I would get better."He said the problem happened to him for the first time in his career."I was preparing myself for gold. I defeated the gold medal winner a year ago. I defeated him 10-0. Everything was going well."But it (excess weight problem) happened. I was sad. I did not know what to do. I just wanted to win."My next event will be the Asian Championships (in April next year). I did not play in April (this year) as I had an injury. I hope to play in the Asian Championships in April (next year)."The WFI had suspended Sehrawat from all wrestling-related activities for one year -- starting September 23.The 22-year-old, who was a medal hope in the men's freestyle 57kg category in the World Championships, was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 1.7kg on the day of competition.Asked if the disciplinary committee will call him again, he said, "No. I have not been told anything.

"I will make a request to the WFI president. I have not spoken to him yet (after the ban imposed on him). I will meet him and try my best."



When asked if he plans to seek help from the Sports Ministry, he said, "Yes, we will do our best. We will make requests."



He said a one-year ban will impact his career with the Asian Games scheduled to be held in 2026.



"The main competitions coming up are Asian Games and World Championship (in 2026). The Asian Games are held once in four years and it's my main target.



"Missing out on Asian Games will be a huge loss."



