HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Manu Bhaker Shares Her Winning Mindset!

Manu Bhaker Shares Her Winning Mindset!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 13, 2025 23:36 IST

x

'I have that mentality to work as hard as you can and leave the rest to the God.'

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is aiming for a gold in the next Games in Los Angles in 2028. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Staring at a packed calendar, shooter Manu Bhaker said she is banking on her ability to go the extra mile in training to achieve success in upcoming events, including World Championships and World Cup Finals.

A double bronze medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bhaker was on Monday felicitated along with other medal winners by the Indian Olympic Association. 

"I would like to take one thing at a time, working on how my next performance is going to be in the World Championship and then the World Cup Final, the Shooting Championship and then the Nationals, so I have the entire two three months packed now. 

"I am really excited and will be working really hard and I have that mentality to work as hard as you can and leave the rest to the God," Bhaker said. 

Bhaker, 23, won bronze medals at the Paris Games in the 10m individual air pistol and 10m mixed team air pistol events, and she wants to do better in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.

"Definitely the dream is to change the colour of the medal (in Los Angeles) and also to improve my performance and try and do better day by day. It will take even more hardwork and may be twice than what we did for Paris.

"I am really optimistic about how the events in my life will turn out to be, and I will put as much hard work as I can, and leave the rest to the God," she said during the felicitation function.

 

"Feeling really refreshed after meeting so many people and athletes after a long time as the past few weeks have been really hectic for me. For the past few months there were back-to-back training, matches and travel," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Where Is Manu Bhaker Holidaying?
Where Is Manu Bhaker Holidaying?
SEE: Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam
SEE: Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam
Inside Manu Bhaker's Beautiful Home
Inside Manu Bhaker's Beautiful Home
Decoding the Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana bond
Decoding the Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana bond
Talent is not a problem. We need belief: Manu Bhaker
Talent is not a problem. We need belief: Manu Bhaker

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Delhi1:11

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Delhi

Tara-Veer's hand-in-hand entry wins hearts at Manish Malhotra's bash1:07

Tara-Veer's hand-in-hand entry wins hearts at Manish...

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her stunning look1:09

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO