Arshad Nadeem's coach gets life ban!

Arshad Nadeem's coach gets life ban!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 12, 2025 19:51 IST

Arshad Nadeem

IMAGE: Arshad Nadeem has been carrying Pakistan's flag in international competitions, winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Salman Iqbal, the long-serving coach of Pakistan's top athlete Arshad Nadeem, was on Sunday banned for life by the country's Athletics Federation for violating the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association, where he holds the position of president.

Under the life ban, Iqbal cannot take part in any athletics activities nor coach or hold office at any level.

The violations the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) has accused Iqbal of committing by holding elections of the Punjab body occurred back in August.

An inquiry committee was formed in mid-September and it recommended the ban on Iqbal on October 10, a day after his reply to the PSB came out.

The decision appears to be linked to the recent crisp reply Iqbal had sent to the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) when they asked him to explain Nadeem's poor show in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

PSB also demanded to know details about the expenses incurred on the javelin thrower's training and travel.

 

Iqbal who has been Arshad's mentor and coach for the last few years, shocked everyone by disclosing that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation had for the last one year or so disassociated itself from anything to do with Nadeem.

Iqbal apparently also ruffled feathers when he said in his reply that he had to seek financial assistance from a friend to ensure that Pakistan's top athlete was able to train in South Africa apart from help him complete his rehab after sustaining a calf-muscle injury.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
