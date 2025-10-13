HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unseeded Joshna Chinappa triumphs in Japan Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 13, 2025 19:19 IST

Joshna Chinappa

IMAGE: Joshna Chinappa, currently ranked 117 in the world, beat Egypt's Haya Ali in four games of the final of the Japan Open. Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Two-time Asian champion Joshna Chinappa clinched her 11th PSA Tour title, beating Egypt's Haya Ali in four games in the final of the Japan Open, in Yokohama, on Monday.

The 39-year-old veteran, an unseeded player in the tournament, outclassed the third seed and world number 53 Ali 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 to cap off an impressive run at the PSA Challenger event.

Earlier, Chinappa, currently ranked 117 in the world, beat fourth seed Rana Ismail of Egypt 11-7, 11-1, 11-5 in the semifinals.

A former world number 10, Chinappa has been on an impressive run since her return, having undergone a knee operation after the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she was a crucial part of India's bronze medal-winning

team.

She had captured the women's doubles title at the Asian Championships in June, teaming up with teenage star Anahat Singh. She also made it to the semi-finals of the Indian Open, where she lost to Anahat, who went on to win the title.

Squash will be finally making its Olympic debut at the LA 2028 Games.

 

Meanwhile, National champion and World No 29 Abhay Singh went down to French World No. 9 and fifth seed Victor Crouin 4-11, 2-11, 1-11 in the round-of-16 match of the Silicon Valley Open, a US$ 130,500 PSA Gold event in Redwood City, United States, on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
