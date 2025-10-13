'India should target 20 medals in LA 2028 Olympics'

IMAGE: All the Indian athletes, who won medals at the Paris Olympics last year, were felicitated with cash awards by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

India's 2024 Paris Olympics medallists, including star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker, were felicitated with cash awards by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a grand function, in Delhi, on Monday.



Chopra, who clinched a silver in the men's javelin throw, could not receive the award in person as he is currently out of the country. An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official collected the Rs 75 lakh cheque from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who graced the event.



Chopra's then coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany, who is no longer with the superstar, was honoured with Rs 20 lakh. Bartonietz was also not present at the event.



Manu first received Rs 50 lakh for her bronze medal in individual 10m air pistol and then shared Rs 50 lakh with Sarabjot Singh for their third place finish in mixed 10m air pistol team event.



Her coach Jaspal Rana was handed Rs 10 lakh for guiding Manu to bronze medal in individual 10m air pistol. He then shared Rs 15 lakh with Abhishek Rana for the third place finish by Manu and Sarabjot in the mixed 10m air pistol event.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in 57kg freestyle, was honoured with Rs 50 lakh and he also collected Rs 15 lakh on behalf of his coach Ali Shabanov.



Another shooter Swapanil Kusale, who won the 50m rifle three positions bronze, got Rs 50 lakh while his coach Deepali Deshpande received Rs 15 lakh.



All the members of the bronze-winning Indian men's hockey team received Rs 10 lakh each while head coach Craig Fulton got Rs 20 lakh.

India won six medals -- one silver and five bronze -- at the Paris Olympics.



Mandaviya said India should set the target of 20 medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



"We are bidding for 2036 Olympics and our target in that Games is to finish in the top 10 (in the medal table) and by 2047 when the country celebrates its 100 years of Independence, we should be in the top five," the minister said.



"Honouring success is very important. We have three stakeholders present. One is the athlete whom we have honoured. Second is IOA. Third is the coach. And fourth is the corporate sector. All of them have fulfilled their responsibilities. They have followed their duties."



He also mentioned the importance of the coaches and corporate sector in the performance of the athletes.



"The coach has worked hard to prepare the athlete. The athlete has won the medal with his passion. The corporate sector has supported him. They have used the resources available to them. All of them have been honoured by the IOA. I believe that when the four stakeholders form a synergy, success comes very close.



"When there is a synergy, an ecosystem, a sports culture, then no one can keep this country away from medals."



He advised the national sports bodies to always put welfare of the athletes in the forefront.



"When I became a minister, officials of sports federations used to come to meet me. Seven out of 10 federations would never talk about athletics or sports. They would only talk about their internal disputes.



"Friends, sports is not for them. I have advised people who do this to come to politics instead of being associated with sports. Sports sector is not a platform for politics. People associated with the sports sector should have athletes first in their mind."



Mandaviya also reiterated that the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 will come into effect in two months' time.



IOA president P T Usha honoured the medallists along with Mandaviya. Most of the Executive Committee members of the IOA and Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao were also present at the event.



She admitted that the felicitation of the medal winners should have been held earlier but had to be delayed due to "administrative and logistical constraints".



"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all our medal winners. Your achievements have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. You stand as symbols of dedication, resilience and limitless potential of Indian youth," Usha said in her address.



"To those athletes who may not have returned with medals, please know that your contribution is equally valued. Your effort, your courage and your presence at the Olympic Games inspire millions across our country," she said.



