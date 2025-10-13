Pak hockey team asked to be ready for no handshake

IMAGE: Pakistan face India in the Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johor Bahru on Tuesday. Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has advised its national team players to avoid any confrontation with Indian players on the ground and just concentrate on their game during their Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johar Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday.

In the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian cricket team did not shake hands with Pakistani players during their recently-concluded Asia Cup matches, including final, that sparked a row with Pakistan lodging a protest with the Asian Cricket Council as well as ICC.

And the same gesture is expected from the Indian junior men's hockey team in its match against Pakistan in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

A senior official of PHF said that the players had been told to be mentally prepared for a no handshakes policy from the Indian team.

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," he said.

Pakistan lost their second match in the tournament to Great Britain before starting their campaign with a thumping 7-1 win over hosts Malaysia.

Pakistan didn't send its team to India for the men's Asia Cup in August in Rajgir, Bihar, with Bangladesh replacing them.