IMAGE: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, beams as he congratulates Lionel Messi. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

As Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe faced each other in the FIFA World Cup final, the winner turned out to be PSG.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar and PSG's owner, was a happy man as he enveloped PSG players Messi, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria with a warm hug.

IMAGE: The emir, who turned 40 in June, presents Messi a bisht, a traditional robe worn by aristocrats in Qatar. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: The emir embraces Kylian Mbappe, who looked devastated at France's loss. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sheikh Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulate Angel Di Maria, who scored a breathtaking goal to send Argentina 2-0 up before halftime.

All the 6 goals scored before the final went into a penalty shootout were scored by PSG players -- Mbappe (3), Messi (2), di Maria (1). Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Social media noted how Mbappe seemed oblivious to French President Emmanuel Macron's entreaties not to be upset at the loss.

IMAGE: Earlier this year, Macron called Mbappe and persuaded him not to leave PSG for Real Madrid. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Mbappe, who already has a winner's medal from France's 2018 World Cup win in Russia, was so distraught that he wore a blank expression as Macron offered words of consolation.

Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez too approached Mbappe after the penalty shoot-out.

The French superstar, who turns 24 on Tuesday, December 20, we wager, will make up for this loss when football's powers gather in North America for the 2026 World Cup.