Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala

Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala

Source: PTI
December 19, 2022 15:16 IST
Argentina

IMAGE: Thousands of people across Kerala celebrated Argentina's win

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the state on Sunday night as celebrations in the wake of Argentina's World Cup win went out of control.

Different incidents of minor violence were reported from Kannur district on Sunday night in which two cases were registered and six persons were under custody.

 

"One person suffered a stab injury on his leg and was hospitalised during an incident of violence at Palliyamoola in the district. In another incident at Thalassery, a police officer was injured," a senior special branch police officer told PTI.

Kannur Police said a total of six persons were under custody in both the incidents.

A police officer was attacked and dragged by a five-member gang at Kaloor junction in Kochi city.

"A gang of five attacked the police officer who was on duty on Sunday night. They attacked him and dragged him while he opposed them blocking the road and celebrating," police said.

In the Kochi incident, a case has been registered against Arun, Sarath, Dipin, Jackson and one another identifiable person for allegedly manhandling the police officer, voluntarily causing hurt, and on other sections including assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

In a video which was telecast on channels showed the gang dragging the police officer.

In the Pozhiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram district, a police officer was injured when a man in an inebriated state attacked him during a big screen telecast of the world cup final.

Police said Justin was among a group of people who attempted to create issues at the venue where the match was being shown. He was arrested and the police officer was shifted to a hospital nearby.

In a library near Kottarakara in Kollam district, where the match was being shown on a screen, at least three suffered injuries during a minor scuffle. Police have admitted them to hospitals and registered a case in the matter.

Old and young, children and women, soccer fans were out screaming out of joy, bursting of firecrackers, shouting the name of Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi, blowing trumpets and horns, celebrating Argentina's win by dancing on the streets.

Thousands of people across Kerala celebrated Argentina's win over France in a penalty shootout in the 2022 football World Cup final on Sunday night. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

