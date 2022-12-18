News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC FINAL PIX: Argentina vs France

FIFA WC FINAL PIX: Argentina vs France

December 18, 2022 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

France's Marcus Thuram in action with Argentina's Lionel Messi and Nahuel Molina

IMAGE: France's Marcus Thuram in action with Argentina's Lionel Messi and Nahuel Molina. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Argentina led France 2-0 at halftime in the World Cup final on Sunday after Lionel Messi netted his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack.

Argentina dominated the opening stages and earned the penalty when Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele, with Messi sending France keeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way to move to the top of the goalscoring charts in Qatar.

 

Thousands of Argentina fans in blue and white outnumbered the handful of French supporters, creating an electric atmosphere and effectively converting the Lusail Stadium into a home game for Lionel Scaloni's side.

The second goal came when Argentina countered down the right flank through Alexis Mac Allister, who crossed the ball to the far post where Di Maria steered a shot past the onrushing Lloris to the delight of the fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Brook's ton gives Eng narrow lead on day two
Brook's ton gives Eng narrow lead on day two
'Your spirit is inspiring; we are proud of you'
'Your spirit is inspiring; we are proud of you'
England's Southgate not calling it quits just yet
England's Southgate not calling it quits just yet
FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony
FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony
Small parties may ally with SP for 2024 LS polls
Small parties may ally with SP for 2024 LS polls
PIX: Fans throng Lusail Stadium ahead of FIFA WC final
PIX: Fans throng Lusail Stadium ahead of FIFA WC final
Kangana seeks nod to shoot movie on Parl premises
Kangana seeks nod to shoot movie on Parl premises

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony

FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony

PIX: Fans throng Lusail Stadium ahead of FIFA WC final

PIX: Fans throng Lusail Stadium ahead of FIFA WC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances