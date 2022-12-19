News
Did You Know Yogi Was A Football Fan?

Did You Know Yogi Was A Football Fan?

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 19, 2022 12:37 IST
FIFA fever was all around India yesterday and here are glimpses of that:

 

IMAGE: Who knew that Yogi Adityanath was a football fan?
Here is the Uttar Pradesh chief minister watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at his home in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People watch the final on a screen at Colaba, south Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Argentina fans cheer for Messi and team in Bengaluru, here, below and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Argentina fans celebrate after Lionel Messi scores a goal as they watch the final on a large screen in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Soccer fans watch the final in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An Argentina fan with a replica of the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Argentina fans cheer in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: '#FIFAWorldCup Fever!' tweets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he watches the World Cup final at his home, Sagar, in south Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devendra Fadnavis./Twitter

 

IMAGE: A student paints a portrait of French star Kylian Mbappe ahead of the final at an art school in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Students paint portraits of Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mate Julian Alvarez at an art school in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Argentina fan gets his face painted in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
