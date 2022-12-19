News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Disappointment and pride all in the matter of a day for France

Disappointment and pride all in the matter of a day for France

December 19, 2022 01:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

France's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

France are disappointed they could not successfully defend their World Cup crown after losing to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's final but leave Qatar with heads high having fought until the end, players Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris said.

 

France fought back twice through Kylian Mbappe, who erased Argentina's 2-0 lead in 97 seconds in normal time before scoring a third in extra time to level it at 3-3.

But the South Americans won 4-2 on penalties.

"We are very disappointed of course, we gave everything. We had to face a lot of obstacles during the competition, we gave up nothing," Varane said.

"For an hour we were not in the game. We could have won too. I'm very proud of this group and of being French. We keep our heads high. We came back in this game when it was complicated.

"We pushed and we believed until the end. We almost turned the game around, which was not going well... There was mental strength in this group, a lot of heart. That allowed us to come back in this game. We're disappointed but also proud."

France's Kylian Mbappe is embraced by French President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony  

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe is embraced by French President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Argentina were the better team in the first half and stormed into a 2-0 halftime lead before Mbappe brought them level with goals in the 80th and 81st minute of the contest which France skipper Lloris described as a "boxing match".

"The Argentines got off to a great start, being aggressive, using all facets of the game. We were a bit reactionary all night," the goalkeeper said.

France had also come into the final after several players missed training sessions due to illness over the past week, but Lloris refused to use that as an excuse.

"We're not going to make excuses, we gave everything," he added.

"You have to congratulate the guys because we didn't give up until the end."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
French fans left down in the Bleus
French fans left down in the Bleus
Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick
Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick
FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions
FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions
Argentina lift title after 36 years and some drama
Argentina lift title after 36 years and some drama
Argentina suffered on the path to victory
Argentina suffered on the path to victory
FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions
FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions
French fans left down in the Bleus
French fans left down in the Bleus

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Argentina lift title after 36 years and some drama

Argentina lift title after 36 years and some drama

Argentina suffered on the path to victory

Argentina suffered on the path to victory

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances