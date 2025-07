IMAGE: Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil was all dolled up at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Thursday. Photographs: Wimbledon/X

Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil was photographed at Wimbledon on Day 4 of the Championships in London on Thursday.

Shreyanka was seen soaking in the sights and sounds of the of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in pictures and a video posted by Wimbledon on their Facebook page.

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was also spotted in the stands at Wimbledon on Thursday.