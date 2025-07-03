HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Wimbledon: Vintage Djokovic decimates local hope Evans

Wimbledon: Vintage Djokovic decimates local hope Evans

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 03, 2025 20:27 IST

x

Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic looked as sharp and fit as at any time in his career. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic showed that he remains a real threat for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the age of 38 with a clinical 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 destruction of home hope Dan Evans on Centre Court on Thursday.

The Serb continues to rage against the dying of the light and, having identified the grass of Wimbledon as his best chance of adding to his extraordinary tally, showed exactly why in a superb all-round performance where he looked as sharp and fit as at any time in his career.

He was never really troubled on serve all afternoon while wildcard Evans had to scramble for almost everything on his – saving nine first-set break points before eventually succumbing on the 10th.

 

Djokovic continued to dominate as Evans, who beat him in their only previous meeting on clay four years ago, saw his tame sliced backhands repeatedly crashed back past him as the sixth seed romped home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'This is good publicity..' Tirkey on move to host Pak
'This is good publicity..' Tirkey on move to host Pak
Gill's Historic 200 Rewrites Record Books
Gill's Historic 200 Rewrites Record Books
World Boxing Cup: Hitesh, Sakshi enter semis
World Boxing Cup: Hitesh, Sakshi enter semis
Wimbledon 2025: Balaji and Reyes-Varela enter Round 2
Wimbledon 2025: Balaji and Reyes-Varela enter Round 2
PIX: Rahane Makes Surprise Wimbledon Appearance!
PIX: Rahane Makes Surprise Wimbledon Appearance!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Top Yummy Recipes That Make Use of Cashews

webstory image 2

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

webstory image 3

Nothing Phone 3 Debuts In India Starting ₹79,999

VIDEOS

Ghana's Parl speaker left speechless by India's Political Party count3:22

Ghana's Parl speaker left speechless by India's Political...

Video: Elderly couple from Maharashtra plough their field alone2:36

Video: Elderly couple from Maharashtra plough their field...

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by forces in Kuchal0:54

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD