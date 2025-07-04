Jadeja opens up on spat with Stokes at Edgbaston

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes had a heated exchange on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up about the heated exchange of words he had with England captain Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the second Test at Edgbaston.

The flair of spice and entertainment is slowly taking over the on-field proceedings, with England players resorting to mind games. After Stokes had a verbal exchange with Yashasvi Jaiswal on the opening day, the English skipper was at it once again after Chris Woakes complained to the on-field umpires about Jadeja.

Woakes was angry that Jadeja again ran on the danger area. Jadeja pointed out saying he was on one side. Stokes was not happy, he walked up to the spot and stood there.

The English players alleged that Jadeja was landing on the danger area of the pitch, leaving marks in the process. The hosts were concerned that Jadeja's actions were deliberate as Stokes pointed out to the all-rounder, 'Look what you have done, mate.'

Jadeja defended himself and claimed, 'But I was coming from here. I won't bowl there anyway. Why would I do that? My focus is on batting?' Jadeja addressed the on-field conversation he had with Stokes and claimed that it wasn't his intention to make roughs on the surface.

'He feels that I am making it rough for myself. In fact, he was making it rougher by using fast bowlers. I didn't have to make it rough. He was repeatedly telling the umpire that I was running on the wicket. But that was not my intention. I ran here and there a few times. But that was in his mind. Hopefully, if we get a chance tomorrow, we will try to bowl in good areas. And we will try to play as well as we can,' Jadeja told reporters after the end of the second day's play on Thursday.

Jadeja played an able ally during his rollicking 203-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill. Jadeja held onto his end, which allowed Gill to express himself freely and tantalise England's inexperienced attack.

His exploits came to a bitter end after he attempted to pull the ball while facing a rip-roaring short-length delivery from Josh Tongue. With extra pace and bounce, Jadeja hurried into his shot and gloved it to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to return with 89(137). Even after agonisingly falling short of a century, Gill's 269 fuelled India's innings to an imposing 587.